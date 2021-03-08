‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Throw Baby Shower for Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright was celebrated with a baby shower at Katie Maloney’s house over the weekend.

The 32-year-old former Vanderpump Rules star didn’t have to travel far in her Valley Village neighborhood for the party to celebrate the impending arrival of her baby boy, who is due next month.

In new photos posted by the Sun, Brittany was seen wearing a pastel tie-dye dress and a floral face mask as she exited the party held at her longtime friend and costar Katie‘s house.

Fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Lala Kent, Ariana Madix, and Kristen Doute were also pictured coming and going from the event held at Katie’s Los Angeles-area home, which is in the same Valley Village neighborhood as the house Brittany shares with her husband, Jax Taylor.

For the party, Lala was dressed in a pink dress and had dyed pink hair to match, per The Daily Mail. Kristen Doute was dressed casually in dark-colored pants and a dark shirt as she was pictured outside of the party. And Ariana Madix was also photographed exiting the party wearing a green dress with a matching face mask hanging around her neck.

In other photos, Jax Taylor and several other friends were seen loading up his car with a mass of baby gifts, including a baby walker and a printed pillow for the newborn’s nursery.

New mom Stassi Schroeder did not appear in the photos published by the UK news outlets, but she is a close friend of the mom-to-be.

Brittany’s Baby Shower Was Held One Week After She Attended Her Vanderpump Rules’ Costar Scheana Shay’s Rainbow-Themed Baby Shower

The new photos of Brittany’s baby shower day come a week after pal Scheana Shay was also feted with a baby shower thrown for her by her family. The “Good as Gold” singer’s soon-to-be-born baby girl was celebrated with a backyard party that featured unicorn pops, tacos, and a trivia game.

Vanderpump Rules veterans Brittany, Ariana, Katie, and Kristen were all photographed at the celebration, and newer SURvers Raquel Leviss and Charli Burnett were also in attendance. Lala Kent, who is also due with a baby girl in April, and new mom Stassi Schroeder weren’t invited to the party amid a falling out with Scheana last year.

Brittany Recently Revealed Her Due Date & Teased Her Baby Could Come a Little Early

There has been a lot of speculation on the due dates of the three pregnant Vanderpump Rules stars. Brittany recently took to her Instagram story to reveal the due date of her baby boy.

“@littlebabycauchi’s due date is April 13, and I cannot wait!” the Kentucky-born reality star wrote on her Instagram story in early March, per Us Weekly. “Doctors are saying he is measuring a little bit early so fingers crossed LOL, but he will come when he is ready! He is perfectly healthy and a big boy! So in love already!”

Lala Kent is due with her daughter on April 5, per Bravo.com. Scheana Shay is also due with her baby girl in April.

READ NEXT: Stassi Schroeder Welcomes a Baby Girl