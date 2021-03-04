PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Reunite at Scheana Shay’s Baby Shower

Scheana Shay was feted with a baby shower thrown for her by her family that featured a reality star-studded guest list.

The Vanderpump Rules star celebrated the impending birth of her baby girl, a “rainbow baby” due in April, with an adorable backyard party that featured a few of her favorite things: unicorns, tacos, and all of her close friends.

The shower was thrown for Scheana by her mom Erika Van Olphen, sister Cortney Erin, and other family members, and was documented on the “Good as Gold” singer’s social media pages.

Scheana Shay Wore a Pink Corset Dress As She Posed For Photos With Cast Members From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Scheana was in full glam mode in a pink satin minidress and heels as she posed with pals at her baby shower.

“A magical day I’ve always dreamed of,” she captioned a series of shots on Instagram.

In one photo, Scheana posed back-to-back with fellow expectant mom Brittany Cartwright, who is due with a son in April.

In another pic, the mom-to-be posed with Brittany, Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, and Kristen Doute. Fellow SURver Raquell Leviss and Vanderpump Rules newcomer Charli Burnett were also photographed at the celebration.

Notably missing from the party was Lala Kent, who is also pregnant with a baby girl and due in April, and new mom Stassi Schroeder. Last fall, Scheana revealed that she is no longer friends with Lala and Stassi after she unfollowed them both on social media.

“I unfollowed [Lala],” Scheana told Us Weekly last year. “I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,”

Scheana explained that she was tired of forcing a friendship with Lala.

“I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore,” she added.

Scheana also explained that Stassi Schroeder accused her of sharing a private text message and said they should just remain “surface level.”

“So, I was like, ‘You know what Stassi, we’ve been surface level for years. I’m fine continuing that way. I wish you nothing but the best.’ And I just went and unfollowed her because you know what, I don’t follow people that I’m not friends with,” Scheana said.

Scheana Shay Shared a Video That Documented Her Entire Baby Shower

OUR RAINBOW BABY SHOWER | Scheana ShayDreams do come true!! This was a day I’ve dreamed of my whole life and never thought would actually happen. I can’t count how many times I cried. I never truly dreamt of a wedding, but I def did about my baby shower. I felt so much happiness and love and I can’t thank everyone… 2021-03-04T00:53:26Z

Fans saw plenty of the guests who were invited to Scheana’s baby shower. The Vanderpump Rules star posted a vlog to her YouTube channel that documented the whole event. The 25-minute video started out with Scheana and her boyfriend Brock Davies en route to the shower.

Additional video clips showed several of the guest offering sweet messages to the mom-to-be as they headed to the shower.

The outdoor party, set up on a patio, featured a pink and orange balloon archway. Food included baby carriage-shaped cookies, unicorn cake pops, white chocolate dipped pretzels logs, and a loaded taco bar.

The unicorn and rainbow-themed outdoor setup featured tables set up on the lawn and a display of disposable diapers where guests could write personalized messages for Scheana to discover during late-night diaper changes. There were also thank you gift bags for all of the guests.

The video showed some of Scheana’s other guests arriving, including her longtime pal Stacie Adams, aka Stacie the Bartender from The Hills. One of the sweetest moments in the clip was when a tentative Scheana held Stacie’s baby and realized she was a natural herself.

Later in the video, the guests played a quiz game to find out who knows the most about Scheana and her baby. Scheana admitted she hopes the baby looks more like her than Brock.

“I’ll be happy if she has his hair but I hope she has my petiteness and not his rugby-ness,” she joked.

