Brittany Cartwright Blasts Body Shamers As She Poses For Jaw-Dropping Maternity Photos

Brittany Cartwright clapped back at body shamers after she posed for a stunning maternity photoshoot.

The Vanderpump Rules veteran, who is due to deliver her first child with husband Jax Taylor in April, resurrected one of her most famous lines from the Bravo reality show in response to comments about her pregnancy weight gain.

On her Instagram story, Cartwright, 32, sent a message to trolls who think it’s okay to shame a pregnant woman’s body.

“If you are a person who comments on a pregnant woman’s body in a negative way, then you, my friend, can rawt in hailll. Respectfully,” she wrote, per Hollywood Life.

Vanderpump Rules fans may recall Cartwright screaming the “rot in hell” line to Taylor when he cheated on her with fellow SURVer Faith Stowers a year before they got married.

Brittany Cartwright’s Message to Body Shamers Was Posted as She Shared New Maternity Photos That Showed Off Her Third-Trimester Bump

Cartwright’s new comment came just as she proudly showed off her baby bump in a series of stunning photos from a glam maternity photoshoot. In pics shared to Instagram, the mom-to-be wore a flowing, sheer gown as she posed for several shots while cradling her belly. In a comment to her post, Brittany noted that she wore her shoes and earrings from her wedding for the maternity photos.

“Just Me & My Boy,” Cartwright captioned the photos. “I am SO proud of my body for creating my son!”

Cartwright’s husband commented on the post to let her know how beautiful has always been,

“I am so proud of you babe,” Taylor wrote. “It’s been a really rough pregnancy for you I know but you handle it like a champ, you are the strongest woman I know. Our little boy is so lucky to have an amazing mother like you…you are absolutely stunning btw and look more beautiful than ever. I love you.”

Several other Vanderpump Rules alumni posted comments about how beautiful Cartwright looked in the photos.

“ANGELIC AF!!!! WOWWWWW!!!!” wrote fellow expectant mom Scheana Shay.

“Absolutely stunning, Britt,” added Lala Kent, who is also due with her first baby in April.

Other fans supported Cartwright and her empowering photos and message.

“You are STUNNING and glowing and we as women, when we grow another human being, are f—ing SUPER WOMEN!!!! “ one fan wrote. “And if anyone says anything negative, says sooooo much about their character and who they are as a person.”

“Anyone who has something negative to say about a pregnant person can take a long walk off a short pier,” another fan wrote.

Brittany Cartwright Previously Spoke Out Against Body Shamers After She Proudly Shared a Mirror Selfie

This is not the first time Cartwright has let online trolls have a piece of her mind. Earlier in her pregnancy, she shared a bathroom mirror selfie as she updated her followers on her rocky ride that has included all-day morning sickness.

In the caption to the candid post, Cartwright admitted at first that she wasn’t going to share the photo that showed her 25-week belly as she wore a bra and stretchy shorts, but then she decided to post it with “pride” to show how honored she is to carry her baby.

“I’m feeling very lucky and emotional to have this opportunity to be a mom and I will no longer let trolls influence my happiness,” she wrote. “To all you other Mommy-to-be’s and mommies in general YOU ARE KILLING IT, don’t let opinions of others get you down, you will be the best mother to your beautiful baby just like me!! Be proud of your body because you are growing a human life!”

