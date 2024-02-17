Brittany Cartwright Explains What ‘Southern Charm’ Star Did Wrong at Her Wedding

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Brittany Cartwright set the record straight on why she once called Shep Rose the “worst” guest at her wedding.

Six months after Cartwright tied the knot with Jax Taylor at Kentucky Castle in 2019, the newlyweds appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and said the “Southern Charm” star was “the worst guest ever.”

Cartwright told host Andy Cohen that Rose posted videos online as she walked down the aisle. “He was talking. He was videoing,” Taylor added. “Yes, he was the worst guest ever.”

Nearly five years later, Cartwright addressed Rose’s wedding guest behavior on her podcast with Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Told Shep Rose His Wedding Faux Pas Wasn’t as Bad as Everyone Thought

In February 2024, Rose was a guest on Cartwright and Taylor’s podcast, “When Reality Hits,” when the subject of the Kentucky wedding came up.

Cartwright told Rose that she and Taylor were “put on the spot on “Watch What Happens Live” when Cohen asked them to name the worst wedding guest. “You just came to my mind immediately because you posted me walking down the aisle before the ‘People’ [magazine] exclusive got to it, and I was like ‘Shep knows better than that,'” Cartwright said.

“I didn’t know the wedding was brought to you by Pepsi or something,” Rose replied.

In June 2019, People magazine posted a first look exclusive of Cartwright and Taylor’s wedding photos. While speaking with Rose, Cartwright admitted she should have told guests the deal. “It was just they had the exclusive,” she said. ”I know, I should have said something and told people.”

“But that’s the only reason we said that,” she added of her comment about Rose. “ It wasn’t anything bad …People took that so far, like, ‘Shep was the worst wedding guest at the wedding!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, it wasn’t even that serious.’”

Shep Rose Didn’t Buy Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright a Wedding Gift Either

Not only did he snap and post early photos, but Rose was a bad wedding guest in one other way. He admitted he didn’t buy the newlyweds a wedding gift. In 2019, the “Southern Charm” veteran told The Daily Dish he “never” buys wedding gifts. “I don’t get gifts for weddings,” he said. “My gift is my presence. I have never, ever, ever, ever gotten a gift for a wedding. What a stupid, stupid thing. I am spending literally $1000 to come and see you — that’s enough.”

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cartwright said her best wedding gift came from Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

According to BravoTV.com, they later dished on the mystery gift in 2020 episode of WWHL. “One of our favorites was from Katie and Tom, our ganja jar,” Cartwright said. “And then also, they got us a weed growing machine.”

Later in the segment, the couple looked confiused when Cohen asked them if they ever received the wedding gift he sent to them. “I got you something from your registry! Months ago!” Cohen said.

A confused Cartwright asked, “Oh, you did? What did you get us?”

Cohen said his assistant sent the couple “some kind of stand” they asked for on their registry.

READ NEXT: Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Return to TV in ‘The Valley’