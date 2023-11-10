Shep Rose Gives Explanation as to Why He Doesn’t Want to Date Brynn Whitfield

“Southern Charm” star Shep Rose seems to have ruled out the possibility of dating “Real Housewives of New York City” personality Brynn Whitfield.

During an appearance on the November 6 episode of RHOBH alum and Rose’s former high school classmate, Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by RHOC star Tamra Judge, Rose referenced that Whitfield expressed romantic interest in him during an August 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live.” He also noted that in a September 2023 Page Six interview, he stated he “wonder[ed] what [his] mom would say if [he] dated a ‘Real Housewife.'”

In the “Two Ts In A Pod” interview, Rose explained his comment about his mother. He stated that he would not date Whitfield as he is not interested in being in a relationship with another Bravo personality, due to the attention he would receive.

“I don’t want to be in a celebrity relationship. Well, what I learned is on [‘Southern Charm’], a little bit is — or being involved with Bravo is — God love Bravo, thank you Bravo, and the fans. I don’t want to be in the Blog-o-sphere, or the Bravo-a-sphere, or whatever you call it. I read those articles that pop up on my Instagram or Twitter or whatever and I cringe a little bit. It’s so trivial and trite. And like it makes me sick a little bit,” said Rose.

He stated that while he “thrives” being filmed on “Southern Charm,” he does not believe the public should have much interest in his love life.

“The insulary stupidity — I just feel like — look, I like thumbing through an Us magazine, just as much as anybody else, but I really don’t think I want to be on the cover or anything,” said Rose.

Brynn Whitfield Shared Her Thoughts About The ‘Southern Charm’ Star

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, the weekend of BravoCon 2023, Whitfield shared her thoughts about Rose. She stated that she enjoys that he is “very funny” and is well-read. She clarified that she and the “Southern Charm” star are “just friends.”

The RHONY personality also stated that she enjoys spending time with several members of the “Southern Charm” cast.

“I like all those guys. They’re fun. You just want to hang out with them. I don’t know if it’s good to date any of them. But damn, you want to hang out with them and get a drink and have them be, like, your guy. I have a lot of hot guy friends — platonic — and I think they’re really cool,” said Whitfield.

According to Us Weekly, Bravo producer Andy Cohen theorized that Whitfield was not impressed with Rose’s behavior at the 2023 BravoCon. While recording the November 6 episode of his radio show, “Radio Andy,” Cohen suggested Whitfield may have felt uncomfortable by some comments Rose made before the Bravo Awards.

“He’s a big kind of tipsy golden retriever. I think she was like, ‘This is not going to happen.’ I think on the way over to the Bravo Awards, he started asking her about whether they should procreate or something like that. Or have a baby. I don’t know, so that didn’t happen,” said Cohen.

Shep Rose Spoke About His Relationship With Taylor Ann Green

Rose and his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Ann Green, broke up after two years of dating in 2022. Following their breakup, Green accused Rose of being unfaithful during their relationship.

While speaking to Us Weekly in November 2023, Rose discussed his relationship with Green. He stated that he “brought” Green into the world of Bravo by introducing her on “Southern Charm” during season 7. Rose seemed to reference that Green has received criticism for her actions, like denying she kissed Austen Kroll and sending Whitney Sudler-Smith an explicit photo, following their breakup.

“It’s like throwing someone into the deep end or a fast moving river. And I think she had trouble finding the raft. Things got worse and worse. And I really felt for her. And I’ll stick up for Taylor any old time,” said Rose.