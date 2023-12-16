Tom Sandoval Says Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Initiated Their Romance While He Was Depressed

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval made claims about his affair with his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

During an appearance on the December 7 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Bravo personalities Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge, Sandoval stated that Leviss initiated the affair. As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss during the tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

According to Sandoval, Leviss approached him after she became more confident following her December 2021 breakup with her ex-fiance, James Kennedy. Sandoval also suggested he embarked on a romance with Leviss because he was lacking self-esteem.

“She came into her own. And she got this confidence and she went too far. And got herself in a position. But she did that herself. She didn’t have to come on to a guy in a relationship like she did. She came onto a guy in a relationship that was severely, you know, depressed. I was, like, depressed, I had no confidence. So low self-value,” said Sandoval.

In addition, Sandoval asserted that Leviss “made the first move.”

He also said he was heartbroken after she ceased communication with him following her stay at the treatment center, The Meadows. Sandoval stated that other individuals were influenced to break up with him.

“The way she just like shoo’ed me away. I don’t know. I think a lot of people that are in her head were not in her life during this whole period of time. She really came into her own,” said Sandoval.

Ariana Madix Stated She Was Informed That Tom Sandoval Told Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss That They ‘Were in an Open Relationship’

During an appearance on a May 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madix discussed Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. Madix stated she had been informed that Sandoval had told Leviss they “were in an open relationship” before they began their affair. According to the former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant, Sandoval denied the claim.

“Apparently, he told her that at one point. And then when that got brought up, he was like, ‘Absolutely not, I never said that.’ And I was like, ‘Well, you should probably take that up with your little f***** girlfriend. Because she’s the one who told that to someone else,'” said Madix.

According to the aspiring sandwich shop owner, Leviss had also stated that she was more interested in having a sexual relationship with Madix.

“You know what she said to that someone else, she said, ‘I mean, I don’t know if that is true. But I would way rather hook up with Ariana than Tom,'” stated the “Single AF Cocktails” author.

Madix clarified that she did not believe Leviss was genuinely interested in her.

“I think she said that because she was talking to a guy and she thought it was, like, hot to say that,” said Madix.

Nema Vand Said Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Told Him That Tom Sandoval Stated He & Ariana Madix Had an Open Relationship

While recording a June 2023 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” former “Shahs of Sunset” star Nema Vand mentioned briefly dating Leviss. He stated Leviss had told him that Sandoval said he and Madix were open in their relationship.

“Tom allegedly was like, ‘You know, we have an open thing. Like, we can hook up with whoever we want.’ And I was like, ‘Oh do they?’ Raquel was smart to it. She was like, ‘No, I think he’s just like planting the seed,'” said Vand.

According to Vand, the model stated that she was not interested in having a sexual relationship with Sandoval.

“I was like, ‘Oh, would you ever do that like would you ever consider that?’ And she’s like, ‘No no no I would never. She’s like, ‘I would hook up with Ariana though, I wouldn’t hook up with Tom,’” said Vand.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres on January 30 on Bravo.