Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Says ‘Coachella’ Photo Was a Joke

Stassi Schroeder set the record straight about a cheeky photo she posted as her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars spent the weekend at Coachella.

The first half of the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California on April 12-14, and multiple “Vanderpump Rules” cast members were in attendance.

But when Schroeder posted photos from a very different event, some fans thought it was a dig at one of her ex-co-stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Stassi Schroeder Poked Fun at All of the Coachella Photos on Instagram

On April 13, Schroeder posed for photos with her 3-year-old daughter Hartford at a premiere event for the “Bluey” special finale episode, “The Sign.” The event for the popular kiddie show took place at Walt Disney Studios in Burbank, California, according to People magazine.

Schroeder and her daughter posed in front of a Bluey backdrop alongside life-size versions of the characters Bluey and Lucky. Schroeder’s sister Georgianna Aubin also appeared in one of the photos. Schroeder captioned her post with: “Hi from Coachella.”

Some fans questioned Schroeder’s post in the comment section. “Was this a dig at Scheana?” one commenter wanted to know, in reference to “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay.

Hours earlier, Shay spoke on her ”Scheananigans” podcast to defend leaving her daughter Summer Moon to go to social events such as Coachella after Jax Taylor called her out for it on his podcast “When Reality Hits.”

“Ninety-five percent of the time when I’m out, it usually is a work thing and it’s also after I put my kid to bed. And it’s so frustrating because I’m like, ‘Yes, I do do a lot of stuff and I do go out often.’ But I can’t make plans before 9 p.m. and if that means I’m going to be tired the next day, I’m still going to wake up with my kid,’” Shay said. “Then I see that he says, like, ‘Oh, Scheana’s just out in New York’ … ‘Scheana’s gonna be at Coachella’ …It just really upset me.”

But Schroeder commented to explain that her faux Coachella post was just a joke. The caption had nothing to do with Shay, whom she’s had a tumultuous relationship with over the years. “Literally just a joke about my whole feed being Coachella. 😂,” Schroeder replied to fans.

Scheana Shay, Lala Kent & Ariana Madix Attended Coachella

Lala Kent, who is pregnant with her second child, replied to Schroeder’s post with, “The perfect Coachella.” But she was actually an attendee at the real music festival that weekend. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder posed for pics with pals Shay, Elaine Ratner, and Jenna Willis from the Coachella festival grounds. She also shared a rundown of her whirlwind trip to the music fest before rushing home to her 3-year-old daughter Ocean.

Kent captioned her own slideshow with: “Went to the desert 🌵 Hit Coachella with the ultimate plus one 🤰I wore sparkles & boots ✨ I brought boobies, bump, and bum out 🍑 Attended my version of Neon Carnival (SunChips, Uncrustables, a word search, and dateline in the bed) 👅 Then packed & made it back in time for boo boo. 10 out of 10, not a one complaint 🤍💃😌.”

Other “Vanderpump Rules” stars also turned up at Coachella, Ariana Madix capped off her Broadway run in the musical “Chicago” with a weekend in the desert. She posed with her boyfriend Daniel Wai and pal Dayna Kathan at the festival.

According to E! News, it was at Coachella in 2023 that Madix made headlines after being spotted with Wai just a month after her ex Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal.

