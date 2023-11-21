Scheana Shay Updates Fans on Her Relationship With VPR Alum Stassi Schroeder

“Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay gave an update on her relationship with her former castmate Stassi Schroeder, who was fired from the series in 2020.

During the November 3 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay said she has had positive interactions with Schroeder when they have spent time with their mutual friends, Lala Kent and Katie Maloney. She also shared that they have discussed the pressures of motherhood and having to deal with “mom-shamers” as public figures.

“I haven’t been around Stassi as much over the past year. But recently because of events for Lala and Katie, we’ve seen each other a few times. And had really great conversations around motherhood,” said the “Good as Gold” singer.

Shay also stated that she would like her 2-year-old daughter, Summer, to spend more time with Schroeder’s eldest child, Hartford. She suggested that the two girls enjoyed each other’s company at Kent’s celebration for her fifth year of being sober in October 2023.

“Last night we were like, ‘We should get the girls together more.’ Seeing them together last week at Lala’s 5-year sobriety birthday celebration, it was so fun. So I feel like that’s something that maybe you guys will start seeing more,” said Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Interacting With Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent’s Daughters

While recording the October 27 episode of “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay discussed Kent’s October 2023 sobriety celebration at Chili’s. She noted that she spent time with Summer, Hartford, and Kent’s 2-year-old daughter, Ocean. She explained that each child wanted some of her meal.

“Hartford was like, ‘Oh mac and cheese?’ And so Hartford comes and pushes Ocean out of the way. And crawls on top of me. And Stassi goes, ‘No, no, that’s Summer’s mommy.’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s fine.’ And so I’m, like, feeding Summer. I’ve got Hartford right here. Ocean’s right here. And they are all shoveling down the mac and cheese,” said Shay.

Shay stated that while she enjoyed her time with Kent and Schroeder’s daughters, she is content with only having one child.

“It was so cute for the five minutes. But then I was like I know that am a very good one kid parent,” said Shay.

Stassi Schroeder Spoke About How She Would Have Handled Reality Television as a Mother

Schroeder spoke about her time as a Bravo personality during an April 2023 interview on the “No Filter With Zack Peter” podcast. She stated she is not sure how she would have managed motherhood while starring on “Vanderpump Rules.” Schroeder, who welcomed her son Messer Rhys in September 2023, revealed she would have included Hartford on the show if she had remained in the cast.

“Would I be doing the same s***? I don’t know. Yes, I feel so protective of my daughter. Would I have put her on? Yeah, I would have. Because I wouldn’t have known any different. I was so used to this being my life,” said the mother of two.

Schroeder also shared she has gained more insight since leaving “Vanderpump Rules.”

“It’s wild once you are out of it for so long, how you see things in such a different light, just through a different lens of like, wow. I was living my life like my opinion, my thoughts, my problems were the only thing that mattered,” said the “Next Level Basic” author.

During a June 2023 appearance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Schroeder noted that she was expected to share her thoughts about “Vanderpump Rules” after reports began circulating that Tom Sandoval had an affair with his former castmate Rachel “Raquel” Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. Schroeder explained that she felt uncomfortable weighing in on the matter as she had not been on the series since its 8th season.

“I don’t know if it’s my place anymore. I’ve been out of this for so long that I think it would be kind of f***** weird if I’m, like, going on my Instagram being like, ‘This is my take,'” said Schroeder.

The 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres in January 2024.