Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Rumor About Her & ‘Summer House’ Star Carl Radke

“The Valley” star Brittany Cartwright’s estranged husband Jax Taylor brought a rumor to her attention.

On the April 12 episode of Cartwright and Taylor’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” the Kentucky native mentioned that she went to see “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix’s performance as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” on Broadway in early April 2024. The mother of one noted that “Summer House” personality Carl Radke was also in attendance. Taylor interjected that he heard Cartwright had a flirtatious interaction with Radke.

“There’s a rumor that you guys had some kind of, like, a flirtatious thing going on. It didn’t come from me,” said Taylor.

Cartwright denied the rumor, stating, “We said maybe five words to each other.” She stated, however, that Radke “was very nice” during their brief interaction.

The 35-year-old also asked if her estranged husband was “jealous” about the rumor. He replied that he was not as he “know[s] Carl pretty well.”

“I laughed it off when I heard,” said Taylor.

Scheana Shay Had a Romance With Carl Radke

Radke previously had romantic encounters with Cartwright’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Scheana Shay. In a May 2022 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay stated that she that they “had a thing … off-and-on for a couple years.” The reality television star said she and Radke rekindled their romance in 2019. She explained that she “was supposed to go to ‘Summer House’” for the show’s 4th season. However, Radke began dating his now ex-fiance, Lindsay Hubbard, which caused Shay’s plans to film for “Summer House” season 4 to change.

As fans are aware, Radke and Hubbard broke up after briefly dating in “Summer House” season 4. The former couple reconciled their relationship in 2021. However, Radke ended their engagement in September 2023, two months before they intended to marry.

Carl Radke Explained His Decision to Break up With Lindsay Hubbard

Radke discussed his decision to break up with Hubbard in front of “Summer House” season 8 cameras during a March 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.” He stated that he did not “regret anything the way it went down.”

“I actually think it is the best decision for the both of us to not move forward with the wedding,” said Radke.

Radke then explained that he did not believe he and Hubbard had a stable enough relationship to get married. The “Summer House” star also stated that he has not started dating again following his September 2023 split.

“For me, watching myself in a relationship – it’s kind of confusing. It’s hard to kind of separate that from right now,” stated the 38-year-old. “But I’m hoping that in the next few months to get out there.”

Brittany Cartwright Shared Information About Her Split From Jax Taylor

Cartwright announced her separation from Taylor after nearly five years of marriage in February 2024. While speaking to Page Six in March 2024, Cartwright, the mother of Taylor’s 3-year-old son Cruz, stated that her estranged husband did not express sexual interest in her.

“I think that we’ve been together for almost 9 years. And people stop appreciating and take you for granted after some time. And that should never happen in a marriage. So that’s what I’m trying to get back. And if that doesn’t come back then we won’t get back together,” said the mother of one.

In addition, she requested him to make “four changes” to his lifestyle before she would consider rekindling their relationship. The Kentucky native stated, however, that Taylor has not attempted to change his life on her behalf.