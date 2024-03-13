Jax Taylor Responds to Katie Maloney Saying She Heard Rumors He Cheated

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Jax Taylor is unhappy with Katie Maloney.

On the March 12 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Taylor stated that he did not appreciate Maloney saying “there’s still stories about [Taylor] running around town” in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 6, filmed the summer of 2023. As fans are aware, Taylor’s estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright announced their separation in February 2024.

“Katie loves to just [expletive] start [expletive]. That’s what she does. She sits at home, plays on her phone. Reads something on Reddit. Or some [expletive] gossip thing. And she tells Scheana [Shay] and tell Lala [Kent]. And it will start the little rumor train. That’s what she does. She’s spreading all times of [expletive],” said Taylor.

He also suggested he did not believe Maloney should be commenting on his relationship.

“‘I heard that he’s doing this.’ Shut up Katie. She loves to find misery in other people. Or make misery,” said Taylor.

Taylor also stated that the rumors he cheated were untrue.

In the same “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Maloney said she read a blind-item allegeding Taylor was unfaithful.

“I’m not the one that’s creating these rumors,” said Maloney.

Scheana Shay Shared How Rumors About Jax Taylor Began Circulating

During the March 12 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Shay also shared that she was aware some Reddit user speculated that he was romantically interested in an unnamed individual after following her on social media.

“I think there was one comment on Reddit that like he followed a bottle service girl. Or something from a job that he had in Atlantic City. And because someone saw that he followed someone new. And he was just there, they put the pieces together that he must have cheated on Brittany,” said Shay.

Shay stated that she did not believe Taylor cheated, as Cartwright has access to his text messages and social media messages. Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, who will co-star with Cartwright and Taylor on the upcoming series “The Valley,” stated that she did not believe Taylor was unfaithful. She seemed to reference that Taylor cheated on Cartwright with Faith Stowers before the filming of “Vanderpump Rules” season 6, which premiered in 2017.

“I’m with Jax and Brittany literally almost daily. And I’ve never heard anything. I never thought that. And I would be the very first person to call him out if I thought so,” said Doute. “And I would tell Brittany. But I’d never heard any of this until it came from Katie [and] Reddit.”

In addition, Doute said that her “Valley” co-star Janet Caperna looked into the rumors and “was able to debunk” the claims.

Taylor also stated that cheating rumors began circulating after he took a picture with a woman in Atlantic City.

“I had an appearance in Atlantic City. And the lady who hires me, she takes pictures with everybody she hires to be at their table,” said Taylor.

Brittany Cartwright Discussed Her Separation From Jax Taylor

Cartwright discussed her separation from Taylor in a March 2024 interview with TMZ. She stated that Taylor has not made effort in trying to mend their fractured relationship. She said, however, that she still loved her estranged husband. In addition, the Kentucky native stated that she would consider rekindling her romance with Taylor if he made some serious changes.

Taylor and Cartwright briefly spoke about their split during the March 8 episode of their podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany.” Cartwright stated she was frustrated by claims that she and Taylor separated to draw in more viewers for “The Valley.” She stated that was not the case. She also suggested that she and her 2-year-old son Cruz are living apart from his father.

“This is our real lives. I would never uproot my child if it wasn’t for the best and for us to figure things out,” said Cartwright.

She also clarified that she and Taylor’s separation does not mean they will be divorcing.