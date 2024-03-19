Jax Taylor Explains Why He Appreciated Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor shared that he appreciated his former castmate, Tom Sandoval‘s March 2023 cheating scandal.

On the March 19 episode of “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, alongside his estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright, Taylor shared he believed public interest surrounding Sandoval’s affair with his then “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, caused the network to feel some urgency to produce the spin-off series, “The Valley.” As fans are aware, “The Valley” stars Taylor, Cartwright, “Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute, and their friends who live in the Los Angeles neighborhood, Valley Village.

According to Taylor, he let Sandoval know he was thankful for his affair during a November 2023 conversation, alongside Tom Schwartz.

“I go, ‘Listen, I’m not going to lie, I got to really appreciate what you did,'” recalled Taylor. “‘I appreciate the fact that you brought me back to life a little bit.’ I had to humble myself and tuck my tail between my legs. Because I think [‘The Valley’] would have took off, eventually. But I think you pushed a little quicker than it needed to be.”

Taylor also shared Sandoval’s reaction to his comment.

“He’s like, ‘Yeah. I know. You’re not the only one. Everyone’s banking off of this. Except for me,'” stated Taylor.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Leaving ‘Vanderpump Rules’ in 2020

While recording the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast episode, Taylor and Cartwright noted that they left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020. Taylor stated while he believed he “needed a little bit of a break” from the series, he missed starring on the show. He also noted he felt nervous about “not having a job” when he and Cartwright welcomed their 2-year-old son, Cruz.

The reality television star also expressed gratitude toward Cartwright for having “big campaigns” with different brands to ensure they had income. He confided, however, that he had complicated feelings about not being their family’s “bread-winner.”

Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Spoke About Their Separation in a Joint Interview

During a March 19 interview with E! News, alongside Doute, Taylor and Cartwright discussed their separation. Cartwright stated that she decided to move out of their Valley Village home with Cruz after she and Taylor had an intense fight in January 2024. She stated that she did not want her nearly 3-year-old son to normalize heated arguments between couples.

“It was just becoming a negative space in our own house. And I don’t want that for my son. I don’t want him growing up, thinking it’s normal to live like that,” said the 35-year-old.

Taylor agreed with Cartwright that he wanted the best for his son.

“I’ve got to what’s best for my son. He’s number one,” stated the father of one.

Cartwright also clarified that Taylor had not been unfaithful in their marriage.

Brittany Cartwright Stated That She Wants Her Estranged Husband to Make Some Changes

In a March 14 interview with Page Six, Cartwright stated that she has requested Taylor to make changes to his lifestyle before considering reconciling. She said her estranged husband has not made said changes.

She also stated that her self-esteem took a hit due to Taylor’s lack of interest in being intimate with her.

“We’ve been together for nine years. And people stop appreciating. And like, take you for granted after some time. That should never happen in a marriage. So that’s what I’m trying to get back. And if that doesn’t come back, then we won’t get back together,” said Cartwright.

“The Valley” premieres on March 19 on Bravo.