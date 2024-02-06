VPR Star Applauds Tom Schwartz’s Response to Katie Maloney’s Remarks About Him

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor stated that he was unhappy with comments his former castmate, Katie Maloney, has made about her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

While interviewing Schwartz on the February 1 episode of Taylor’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” the father of one stated that he believed Maloney has publicly made “digs” at her ex-husband following their October 2022 divorce. He stated that he appreciated how Schwartz has handled receiving Maloney’s remarks.

“I don’t appreciate the little digs that she gives. She gives a lot of backhanded digs. And then you go on top and you just kill it with kindness. And you’re just kind of like, ‘Well that’s okay. I understand.’ I wish I had that in me,” said Taylor.

Taylor also noted that Maloney stated Schwartz’s outfit resembled a couch during a “Vanderpump Rules” panel during 2023 BravoCon, held the weekend of November 3, 2023.

“[Schwartz] can just take it with, like, a grain of salt. I know this is an old thing — when she said you look like a couch or something, that stuck with me – I’m like how could you say something like that? Have you seen how she dresses? I’m not trying to do a dig at her. But come on. It’s not like you are a fashion icon. I just think take the high road. You’re a grown [expletive] woman,” said the Jax’s Studio City co-owner.

Schwartz replied he did not take issue with Maloney’s BravoCon 2023 quip. He also stated that he and Maloney are currently “cordial.” In addition, he teased his and his ex-wife’s dynamic in the show’s 11th season, which premiered on January 30.

“It’s nice to be on good terms with Katie. We have some really weird situations that we worked through this season. I think it’s going to be fun for people to watch,” said Schwartz.

Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney Have Discussed Their Relationship Following Their Breakup

Schwartz discussed his relationship with Maloney during a December 2023 interview on Bravo personalities Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod.” He stated that he thinks “she handled the separation and divorce in a very healthy, responsible way.”

“Still there’s times where I cry about it but it was a healthy decision. It was the right decision,” said Schwartz.

He stated, however, that he disagrees with a few remarks Maloney has said regarding their breakup.

“Sometimes I can be a little resentful when I hear her version of why she broke up. But we both have our stories,” said Schwartz.

Maloney spoke about her current relationship with Schwartz on a December 2023 episode of the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast. She shared that some of her friends believe Schwartz still harbors feelings for her. Maloney also stated she would like her ex-husband to be able to move on from their marriage.

“I want him to be happy. I want him to date,” said Maloney. “And to move on. Whether it’s serious or casual, I do want that for him.”

Tom Schwartz Stated That He Kissed Scheana Shay in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

The trailer for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” showed Schwartz admitting that he kissed his castmate Scheana Shay while in Las Vegas. Maloney commented on her ex-husband’s admission during a January 2024 interview on Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files.” She stated that she knew that some “Vanderpump Rules” viewers believed Schwartz was referencing Karrah Patterson, who resembles Shay and used to work at Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas.

“That’s a weird, like, theory. No … It was not the ‘other’ Scheana. First of all, that’s not even [Patterson’s] name. But no. That’s a complete theory that someone made up online,” said Maloney.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.