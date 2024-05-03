Katie Maloney Calls Out ‘Two-Faced’ ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Star

Katie Maloney was put on the spot by Andy Cohen. During an April 30, 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star was in the hot seat for a game of “Vanderpump Tools.”

In the game, Maloney was asked which of her male co-stars —Tom Sandoval, James Kennedy, Brock Davies, or her ex-husband Tom Schwartz — is the “most two-faced.”

Maloney didn’t hesitate to respond, but her pick was a little surprising— at first. “Oh gosh, Brock,” she replied to host Andy Cohen.

Maloney elaborated later in the episode to reveal why she thinks Scheana Shay’s husband is the most two-faced in the bunch. “I thought Brock and I were good,” she said. “We were good all summer. But he’s been singing a different tune lately.”

Katie Maloney Doesn’t Care That Brock Davies Revealed She Hooked Up With Her Ex-Husband’s Friend

During the episode, Cohen asked Maloney if she was upset that Davies told the group about her hookup with Max Boyens. Boyens is the former manager of Tom Tom who appeared on season 8 of “Vanderpump Rules.” He is also one of Schwartz’s best friends.

“I don’t care,” Maloney told Cohen. She added, “I wish I would’ve been able to get ahead of that and say it first. I felt like that was kind of my business to talk about and not his own. But I don’t understand what’s happening right now with a lot of people.”

In the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 episode “Kiss Kiss Revenge Bang,” Maloney’s secret hookup with Boyens was discovered when Davies and Shay used a location-sharing app. The couple figured out that Boyens spent the night at Maloney’s house after hanging out with the cast at Hotel Ziggy in West Hollywood.

Davies later shared the news with Schwartz. “We were partying the other night and Katie left with somebody in your friend group,” he said. “It’s your boy, bro. She [expletive] your best friend.”

On her “Disrespectfully” podcast, Maloney revealed she hadn’t planned to talk about Boyens because he’s no longer on “Vanderpump Rules.” “Because it was not like not on camera, Max isn’t on the show, I wasn’t going to bring it to the show,” she told co-host Dayna Kathan. “There’s no reason.”

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Said Brock Davies’ Wife Scheana Shay Is Closer With Tom Sandoval Now

Maloney talked about other “Vanderpump Rules” cast members on the “Watch What Happens Live” episode. During the “BFF test” game, Maloney and co-star Ariana Madix were asked if Shay was a better friend to Madix or her ex Tom Sandoval “at this point in time.” Both women said “Sandoval.”

Maloney later referenced the season 11 episode “For Old Toms Sake,” during which Shay told Sandoval she missed their friendship after being forced to “choose” sides following his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. The scene was shot days after Sandoval called out Shay for being “the other woman” when she was dating Eddie Cibrian while he was still married to Brandi Glanville more than 15 years ago.

On WWHL, Maloney shared her thoughts on Shay’s rekindled friendship with Sandoval. “On the heels of last week’s episode, Bizzaro-land,” she said. “I don’t understand it. Let’s be consistent.”

Of her relationship with Schwartz, Maloney told Cohen that they’ve always had a “great friendship.” The “Vanderpump Rules” star clarified that she doesn’t give her ex “as much access” to her life any more.

