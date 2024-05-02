VPR Star Doesn’t Know If She’s Allowed at Jax Taylor’s Bar Following Feud

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney is unsure if she is welcomed at her castmate, Jax Taylor’s Los Angeles bar, Jax’s Studio City.

During the April 30 “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” episode, alongside her co-star Ariana Madix, a caller asked Maloney how much money would it take her to have a drink at Taylor’s establishment. She replied that she did not believe she would be allowed into the bar. The 38-year-old referenced that she and Taylor have a contentious relationship.

“Listen, me and Jax really don’t get along. Like, I don’t even know if I’m allowed in there,” said Maloney.

She also noted that the bar is an extension of the establishment, Rocco’s.

“Why don’t we just go to Rocco’s. It’s attached. Jax’s is a bonus room at Rocco’s. It’s right next door. It’s not shade, it’s the truth,” said Maloney.

Jax Taylor Discussed His Issues With Katie Maloney in an April 2024 Interview

During “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 13, Taylor stated he took issue with Maloney because she repeated rumors that he cheated on his now-estranged wife, Brittany Cartwright. Taylor denied the allegation. In the March 12 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Taylor expressed he was frustrated by Maloney.

“Katie loves to just starts [expletive]. That’s what she does. She sits at home. She plays on her phone, she reads something on Reddit. Or some [expletive] gossip thing,” said the father of one.

In the April 23 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Taylor stated that he was also unhappy with Maloney for ceasing communication with Cartwright. He said Maloney took issue with him and his estranged wife after they informed former “Vanderpump Rules” stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark they would be unable to attend their 2022 Italian wedding with limited notice.

“My wife is always trying to rack her brain. Why is Katie mad at me? For her, not to respond to her texts or messages, it hurt her,” said the “Valley” star. “[Maloney] was a big part of [Cartwright’s] life. And the fact that she just abandoned her after the fact that we didn’t go to Stassi and Beau’s wedding — that you just wrote her off, that bothers me.”

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Brittany Cartwright & Jax Taylor in April 2024

While filming a separate interview for the April 23 “Vanderpump Rules After Show” episode, Maloney stated that she believed Taylor and Cartwright were dishonest when they said they could not come to Schroeder and Clark’s wedding because they did not have their son, Cruz’s passport. She also stated that Taylor informed his mutual friends with Schroeder and Clark that he was going to attend a golf tournament rather than go to the wedding ceremony.

“I just, I [expletive] hate lies, man. Like, nothing more than that. So I’m just like, ‘You know, I need a break,'” said Maloney.

She also stated she wanted to step away from Cartwright because she “never checked in on [her]'” while she was in the process of divorcing her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz.

“Never once asked me anything. So I was like, ‘You know, I’m good on you,” said Maloney.

However, during her April 30 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Maloney stated that she contacted Cartwright upon hearing the news she and Taylor separated.

“I would like to be there for her. In whatever capacity I can be,” said Maloney.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.