Katie Maloney Confirms 1 Aspect of Something About Her Has Changed

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney shared information about her and Ariana Madix‘s upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her.

On the April 19 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Emily Simpson‘s podcast, “Popping Off,” Maloney confirmed that she and Madix are no longer working with celebrity chef Penny Davidi. The chef, who appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, has helped the pair get their restaurant off the ground. As fans are aware, Something About Her is not yet open.

When Mellencamp asked Maloney if Davidi was still working alongside her and Madix, the “Vanderpump Rules” personality replied, “We’re not working with Penny any longer.”

“We loved working with Penny. And Penny was great. But it just ultimately wasn’t the right fit,” said Maloney.

During an April 2024 appearance on the “Everything Iconic With Danny Pellegrino” podcast, hosted by Danny Pellegrino, Maloney briefly discussed rumors circulating about Something About Her. While recording the podcast, Pellegrino stated that he is aware that “there might be some drama with the other woman you were working with or something,” seemingly in reference to Davidi.

“Uh, yeah,” responded Maloney.

Katie Maloney Denied Rumors About Her Upcoming Restaurant

During the April 2024 “Popping Off” episode, Maloney addressed rumors she has seen online that Something About Her is empty. She stated that is not the case. She also denied claims that she and Madix will be partnering with Uber Eats and offering their sandwiches nationwide.

“Another rumor, I don’t know where it came from,” said the 37-year-old. “I know a lot of people do that, but I think that would just be very inconsistent because it would be — I saw something, it was going to be ghost kitchens across the country. And I’m like, that wouldn’t work.”

Maloney also teased that fans can expect her and Madix to open Something About Her in the near future.

“Now that we have everything we need, it’s just now we’re in our hiring and training phase. And just the final touches on everything. So we’re really in the home stretch now,” shared Maloney.

She also stated that the opening of Something About Her has been delayed because of issues with city planning and permits.

Katie Maloney Discussed Her Decision to Open a Sandwich Shop

On the January 21 episode of the “Lightweights” podcast, Maloney opened up about her original desire to own an elevated sandwich shop. She suggested she wanted to open the restaurant with her ex-husband Tom Schwartz before their 2022 breakup. In addition, Maloney, who was a waitress at SUR, noted that she has experience in the service industry.

“Because I’ve spent a majority of my life, and especially adult life working in service industry, I’m like, ‘Why not do something that I already know?’ It’s like my life experience, essentially. But do it on a smaller scale,” said the 37-year-old.

Maloney also suggested that she was not feeling fulfilled before taking the steps to open Something About Her.

“I just thought it would just be, like, something very lovely to give myself something to, like, work on and do. And have purpose. And I was feeling very lost and directionless,” said Maloney.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.