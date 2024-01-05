Katie Maloney Reacts to Theory About Tom Schwartz’s Revelation He Kissed Scheana Shay

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney commented on a surprising moment from the show’s upcoming 11th season involving her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and Scheana Shay.

While recording the January 4 episode of “Bachelor” star Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” Maloney noted that Schwartz stated that he “made out with Scheana in Las Vegas” during a conversation with Lala Kent in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer. She said she was aware that some fans believe Schwartz was referring to a Vanderpump Cocktail Garden employee named Karrah Patterson, who resembles Shay and appeared in “Vanderpump Rules” season 8.

“That’s a weird, like, theory. No … It was not the ‘other’ Scheana. First of all, that’s not even [Patterson’s] name. But no. That’s a complete theory that someone made up online,” said Maloney.

Viall then mentioned that Shay stated she “didn’t” kiss Schwartz in a December 2023 X post. Maloney replied that she believes Shay “was being a little nuanced in her response.”

In addition, when Viall asked if Shay “will have to apologize or answer questions” for the alleged kiss with Schwartz, Maloney replied, “Yeah.”

“Tom didn’t just say that because like – there’s obviously more to that story,” said Maloney.

Maloney also stated that Schwartz “cheated on” her several times throughout their 12-year relationship.

Kristen Doute Shared Her Theory About Scheana Shay & Tom Schwartz’s Kiss

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute shared she did not believe Schwartz and Shay actually kissed in a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” Doute stated she thinks Schwartz was kidding about the situation, as he was likely having a difficult conversation with Kent.

“Schwartz freaks out when things are too deep and he’s not ready for that kind of conversation, and he goes for the comic relief,” said Doute. “So I think they were probably talking about he and Katie, maybe he and [his friend] Jo [Wenberg] or he and [Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss]. Or something like that. He got uncomfortable and then spewed that out to get a reaction, change the subject and then went, ‘Oh I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding.’ That’s what I think. But I have no idea.”

Katie Maloney Said Scheana Shay Had Difficulty Navigating Her Relationship With Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

During the “Viall Files” podcast episode, Maloney stated that Shay had a difficult time navigating her relationships with Tom Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, in “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. As fans are aware, Shay cut ties with Sandoval after she discovered he cheated on Madix with Leviss. According to Maloney, fans will see Shay grapple with her decision to end her friendship with Sandoval in the show’s upcoming 11th season.

“You see Scheana kind of struggle with missing her friendship with him,” said Maloney.

Maloney also stated that she believed Shay should have been able to move on from her friendship with Sandoval following his affair.

While recording a December 2023 episode of the “Bravo’s Hot Mic” podcast, Shay mentioned she had difficulty filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. She stated she believed she did not think “Ariana will ever understand how hard this was on [her].” She stated that while she “wasn’t cheated on” by Sandoval, “there was a lot that he did do personally to [her].” The mother of one also stated that she had to decide if she wanted to forgive Sandoval.

“I’m someone who always tries to work toward the path of forgiveness. Because that’s just who I am. So it has been such a struggle to try and stay loyal [to Madix] while working on putting myself first,” said Shay.