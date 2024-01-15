Katie Maloney Reveals Her ‘Worst Nightmare’ When It Comes to ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Casting

Katie Maloney spoke out about one of her biggest fears as a cast member on “Vanderpump Rules”

On the debut episode on her “Disrepectfully” podcast with former co-star Dayna Kathan, Maloney addressed the shocking “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale, titled “Mysteries, Revealed?,” during which Monica Garcia was exposed for running Reality Von Tease, a troll Instagram account that tormented her co-stars.

On her podcast, Maloney said a situation like that is her “worst nightmare” when new cast members are brought in on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Katie Maloney Admitted She Doesn’t ‘Trust’ Everyone

While speaking with Kathan on their podcast on January 10, 2024, Maloney got into the RHOSLC drama and compared it to her own Bravo reality show. “What happened with Monica and that whole participation in this troll account is actually my worst nightmare,” Maloney told her former co-star. “The fact that she did infiltrate [their friend group] that way and wasn’t totally honest and open.”

Maloney suggested that Garcia should have told her co-stars about her past instead of allowing them to find out on their own. “There’s a way to go about it, but the fact that she didn’t and then when they called her out, she doubled down on it, it was so gross. And the name-calling,” Maloney said.

“That’s my worst nightmare because I’m always very cautious when people come into our group or on the show. Because I don’t know what their motives are and I don’t trust people,’ she added. “There’s nothing wrong with not trusting someone when they’re coming into a group and you’re sharing things that are intimate. It was appalling.”

Lala Kent Said She’d ‘Lose Her Mind’ if a Similar Situation Happened on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Maloney’s co-star Lala Kent talked about a similar scenario. During a fan Q&A on Amazon Live , Kent was asked, “What would you do if you found out a troll account was controlled by a cast member of yours?”

“Honestly, I’d lose my mind on my other cast members,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder replied. “Some of my cast members like to bring in these randoms. So, I would blame it on that. In fact, I have gotten upset about people in the cast…Raquel [Leviss] is a prime example. She was a freaking fan. “

Kent questioned how Leviss’ ex, James Kennedy, could bring a “fan” onto the show. “You brought her into the group, and she changed everything,” Kent said. “Who brings in a random person? Who’s sitting there DJing and then thinks, ‘You know what? This random girl who watches the show every week with her mom, I’m gonna make her my girlfriend.'”

Leviss was called a “fan girl” in the past. In October 2022, months before she became embroiled in a shocking cheating scandal with co-star Tom Sandoval, Leviss was called out by Maloney for being a fan of the show before scoring a recurring role in season 6.

“She’s a fan girl,” Maloney said of Leviss in an Instagram comment. “Started as a fan of the show and now a fan of the toms.”

Maloney went further during an episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast. “She’s a [expletive] fan girl,” she said of Leviss in 2022. “Not to slight fans of the show. I’m talking about being fan girl, swimfan, like groupie, desperado… like swimfan, like you’re trying the hardest, like whoa. Like chill out.”

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Makes Prediction About BravoCon