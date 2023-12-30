Kristen Doute Shares Her Theory About Tom Schwartz’s Revelation He Kissed Scheana Shay

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Kristen Doute shared her thoughts about the trailer for the show’s upcoming 11th season, specifically a moment involving her former castmates Tom Schwartz and Scheana Shay.

While recording the December 23 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute noted that Schwartz seemingly revealed that he kissed Shay while speaking to Lala Kent.

“I cheated, I was a makeout slut. I made out with Scheana, like, in Vegas. No one even knows that,” stated Schwartz to Kent.

Doute stated that she believed Schwartz had made the remark in jest.

“I think he said it as a total joke. I think he said it for shock value. And then went, ‘Oh I’m just kidding. Of course not.’ Because the look on Schwartz’s face when he said it — he’s just not a great liar when it comes to things that aren’t serious,” said Doute.

Doute theorized that Schwartz fabricated kissing Shay because he felt uncomfortable about his conversation with Kent.

“To me, it looks like he is sort of hiding this smile. He and Lala were probably having some conversation that was a little too deep for Schwartz. Schwartz freaks out when things are too deep and he’s not ready for that kind of conversation, and he goes for the comic relief,” said Doute. “So I think they were probably talking about he and [his ex-wife] Katie [Maloney], maybe he and [his friend] Jo [Wenberg] or he and [Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss]. Or something like that. He got uncomfortable and then spewed that out to get a reaction, change the subject and then went, ‘Oh I’m just kidding. I’m just kidding.’ That’s what I think. But I have no idea.”

Scheana Shay Addressed Tom Schwartz’s Revelation They Kissed

While recording the December 29 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay addressed Schwartz saying they kissed in the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 trailer. She stated that fans will have more clarity about the situation once the show’s new episodes air.

“The full story of what he meant when he said that will be revealed so, I’m not going to get into too much of it,” said Shay.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About His Kiss With Katie Flood

While it is unclear if Schwartz kissed Shay, he did lock lips with “Below Deck” star Katie Flood during the third season of “Winter House.” While filming a November 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Schwartz explained why he was attracted to Flood, who he now considers a friend.

“She has this, iconic, timeless look. And I’ve said it a million times, but she has the essence of an early 90s supermodel … She’s sophisticated and she’s very competent, but she has a great sense of humility. And also she’s very cosmopolitan. Worldly,” said Schwartz.

When Andy Cohen requested Schwartz to describe his kiss with Flood “in three words,” the “Vanderpump Rules” star replied, “Whimsical, spontaneous, warm.”

Katie Maloney Shared Her Thoughts About Her Ex-Husband & Katie Flood

While recording the December 12 “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Schwartz’s ex-wife, Katie Maloney, shared her thoughts about Schwartz and Flood’s kiss. She stated that she was not upset when she watched her ex-husband having romantic moments on “Winter House.” The reality television personality also stated she wanted Schwartz to have a romantic partner.

“I want him to date or to move on. Whether it is serious or casual or whatever, I do want that for him. And he seems to say over and over that he’s not interested in that. And he doesn’t want that. So if he truly — really doesn’t, then that’s fine. But I don’t want it to be because of, like, me or anything like that,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.