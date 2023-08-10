Kyle Cooke Gives Update on Tom Schwartz Amid VPR Drama

Kyle Cooke shared his thoughts on his fellow Bravolebrity Tom Schwartz‘s drama as the “Vanderpump Rules” star has been open about struggling to navigate his friendship with Tom Sandoval after his affair and its impact on their business, Schwartz & Sandy’s.

The “Summer House” star, who appeared with Sandoval and Schwartz in “Winter House” season 2, spoke about the backlash of Sandoval’s affair on his restaurant with Schwartz with the U.S. Sun and said, “I recently saw Schwartz, and I think he had already started filming [Vanderpump Rules] and, I mean, you can see it in his face.” He told the publication that Schwartz appeared “stressed” then added, “I mean, look, I love both those guys. I hope it all works out.”

Cooke said he recalled when the best friends signed the lease for Schwartz & Sandy’s and that it was around the same time they filmed season 1 of “Winter House.” Schwartz and Sandoval ended up appearing only in season 2.

Kyle Cooke Said He Understood Tom Schwartz’s Struggles Given His Own Experience Working With ‘Summer House’ Co-Star Carl Radke

Cooke said he understood the struggle of Sandoval and Schwartz’s business and how it might be affecting their friendship, especially after Scandoval. “I get it – two friends working together. Money’s involved, livelihood’s involved.”

Cooke himself has had issues mixing business with friendship as the company he launched, Loverboy, hired his best friend and “Summer House” co-star Carl Radke but the two clashed over some of the work in season 7 of the show and Radke later left the company.

“They’ve done well for themselves,” he recounted. “They put their money where their mouth is. They’re trying to build a future and something — I can’t say unpredictable happens — but something unfortunate happens. The friend group kind of gets ripped apart. Now, the business is kind of feeling the ripple effect and we saw that to some extent with Loverboy.”

He said he was hoping that people wouldn’t be holding “the business and all the employees accountable for someone’s actions.”

Lindsay Hubbard Recently Said She Thought Tom Schwartz Should ‘Cut Ties’ With Tom Sandoval in a Business Sense

Cooke isn’t the first “Summer House” star to comment on the dynamic of Schwartz and Sandoval’s friendship post-scandal as Lindsay Hubbard recently said she thought Schwartz should cut his business ties with his friend if he wanted to salvage their friendship.

The “Summer House” OG, who was also speaking to the U.S. Sun back in July 2023, said if the friendship between the two men mattered to them, they should cut their business ties. She said she felt as though money could “ruin the friendship” so it would be easier for the two “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars to remove the “money element.”

She also shared that this was especially important if Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was affecting the income for Schwartz & Sandy’s due to fans deciding to boycott the venue.

Both the 8th season of “Summer House” and the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” are currently filming now and do not yet have premiere dates.

