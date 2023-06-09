Kyle Cooke Reveals Whether He’ll Be Involved in Carl Radke’s Wedding

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula tied the knot at the end of “Summer House” season 6 and their longtime friend Carl Radke officiated the ceremony.

However, now that Radke is planning his own nuptials with Lindsay Hubbard, Cooke revealed that he told his longtime close friend that he wasn’t expecting the same level of involvement in Radke’s wedding. “I told Carl I don’t expect him to reciprocate the offer to officiate,” Cooke told People. “I’m like, ‘It’s a lot of pressure.’ I feel like I’m pretty verbose. They need someone who can be concise.”

He acknowledged that he has been invited to Radke’s bachelor party but doesn’t know if he’ll have a role in the wedding party at all. As for Batula, she shared in the same interview that the couple has “zero involvement in the wedding other than our presence.” She said it made sense that Cooke wouldn’t officiate because he’s only great friends with Radke and isn’t that close with Hubbard, while she and Cooke picked Radke because he was “a very important person in both of our lives.”

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Amanda Batula Said She Wasn’t Upset That They’re Not Involved as Her Own Wedding Was Very Stressful

Batula said she wasn’t upset at all about not being a part of Hubbard’s wedding as she felt that planning her own was stressful enough. “It was not my cup of tea,” she told People about her wedding planning during season 6. “I think it would just have been almost mean of Lindsay to ask for my help. I’m sure she saw how torturous that was for me.”

Batula also praised Hubbard as being good at event planning due to her background as a PR professional. Despite that, the longtime “Summer House” star said Radke opened up to them about how stressful it was. “He keeps telling us about how much more respect he has for us now,” Batula shared. “He’s like, ‘I give you guys so much credit. I’ve shed some tears over this stuff.’ I’m like, ‘I get it.’”

Radke and Hubbard are in the midst of planning their wedding, they shared at the “Summer House” season 7 reunion, and have so far revealed that it will be in Mexico in November 2023.

The ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Reunion Saw Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Address Their Wedding Guest List

During the “Summer House” reunion, Radke and Hubbard shared that they hadn’t sent out any invites to their wedding yet and were still finalizing the guest list. Radke said he was hopeful some of his cast would be able to make it but didn’t name any names.

A large part of the second reunion episode was dedicated to Hubbard and Danielle Olivera speaking about the fracturing of their friendship in season 7. Host Andy Cohen mediated a conversation between the two women as he tried to help each of them see the other person’s point of view.

It appeared to end on a positive note as Hubbard and Olivera both said they wanted to move in a good direction and had hope for the friendship. However, fans will have to wait and see if Olivera is in attendance at the wedding in November.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’