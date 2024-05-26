Bravo Fans React to Lala Kent’s New Feud With Brittany Cartwright

Lala Kent is embroiled in a feud with another Bravo star—and fans think it’s all for show.

The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran spoke out about an argument she had with former co-star Brittany Cartwright, and she described the falling out as “World War III.”

In a sneak peek clip for the third part of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 reunion posted by Bravo, Kent ranted Cartwright, who hasn’t appeared on “Vanderpump Rules” since 2020. Now, some fans think she brought up the fight as a segue to move to Cartwright’s Bravo spinoff, “The Valley.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Lala Kent Accused Brittany Cartwright of Causing Drama on the Day of Her Baby’s Gender Reveal

In her rant, Kent claimed that Cartwright caused trouble on the day of her gender reveal for her second baby. The VPR star revealed on April 9 that she is expecting a baby girl after undergoing intrauterine insemination (IUI with a sperm donor.

“Brittany acted so out of pocket on the day of my gender reveal,” Kent said during the season 11 reunion. “She reached out to my mother and was so [expletive] out of pocket.”

Kent, who shares a 3-year-old daughter Ocean, with her ex, Randall Emmett, explained that Cartwright attempted to call her out for hiring a babysitter that Cartwright uses for her toddler son Cruz.

“People like to get real Hollywood quickly and call babysitters nannies,” Kent said, before noting that a nanny and a babysitter are two “very different things.”

“Do not text my mother the day that I find out that we’re having a baby girl and say, ‘Did you really hire our nanny without our permission?’ “Kent said. “First of all, you’re in Kentucky with Cruz.”

Kent claimed Cartwright told her that her husband Jax Taylor was “yelling” at her about the situation. “And I said, ‘Well then you need to have Jax call me so I can eat him alive instead,’” Kent revealed. “Had it not been Brittany, my mom would have slapped this ho the next time she saw her,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder added. “My 63-year-old [expletive] mom is being questioned by Kentucky muffin. Are you joking?”

Fans Think Lala Kent is Trying to Shift to ‘The Valley’

In March, Cartwright and Taylor made their debut on the Bravo spinoff “The Valley.” According to The Hollywood Reporter, the description for the show is “a friend group of five couples who have left behind their previous hedonistic lifestyles — including bottle service in West Hollywood — and are now concentrating on routines involving baby bottles in Los Angeles’ less-glamorous San Fernando Valley.”

In addition to Taylor and Cartwright, “The Valley” stars Jason and Janet Caperna, Daniel Booko and Nia Sanchez, Jesse Lally and Michelle Saniei, and Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick. Other stars include Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham.

In response to Kent’s rant about Cartwright, fans claimed it was obvious the bar star was gunning for a spot on the spinoff amid the hiatus for “Vanderpump Rules.” In April, Deadline reported that filming for the Emmy-nominated reality show will not resume this summer.

“Vanderpump Rules” has not been officially canceled, but it also wasn’t on Bravo’s list of renewals announced in early May.

A caption to a clip of Kent’s rant posted by @thebravobabe read, “You can just tell Lala is really pulling for that spot on The Valley.”

“Why are they even allowing her to speak about Brittany who is NOT on the show if they also weren’t thinking of putting Lala on the valley. I’m over this,” another wrote.

“It’s a plant for the segue into the valley and at this point I feel like they’re insulting our intelligence as viewers as if it isn’t clear as day,” another commenter wrote.

Lala Kent Denied That She’s Joining ‘The Valley’

Kent previously denied that she was eyeing a move to “The Valley”—although, she did purchase a home in the Valley. Earlier this year, the expectant mom bought a $3 million home in the San Fernando Valley after renting a Los Angeles apartment for years.

On the May 13, 2024 episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent said she’s “very happy” to have the summer off from filming “Vanderpump Rules.” She also flatly denied rumors that she’s “running” to the spinoff series. “Let me be very clear,” Kent told her podcast listeners. “I bought my house in the Valley because it’s all I could afford. …I did not move to the valley because I want to be on ‘The Valley.’ I moved there because that’s what I could afford.”

Kent’s denial came after an insider claimed to Page Six that she is in negotiations to join the new reality show for its second season. “Lala is in early talks to join ‘The Valley,’” a source said in May. “She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew.”

