Lala Kent Reveals Status Of Friendship With Scheana Shay

Lala Kent and Scheana Shay have put their difference aside – at least for now. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who both recently gave birth to baby girls – Kent to daughter Ocean and Shay to daughter Summer Moon – are back in contact after announcing they were no longer friends last year.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Kent revealed that she bonded with Shay over their status as new moms.

“We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” the Give Them Lala Beauty founder revealed. “I check in on her, she checks in on me.”

Kent acknowledged her past “issues” with Shay but admitted things have changed now.

“I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’” she revealed.

Kent has been sharing sweet comments on Shay’s Instagram photos of Summer Moon. She recently wrote, “I knew she’d be a gorgeous baby.”

Several fans replied to praise “mamas sticking together,” but others noted that Kent recently badmouthed Shay on TV.

Lala Kent Recently Revealed Why She Stopped Talking to Scheana Shay

Shay, who suffered a miscarriage last summer, previously addressed the falling out on her “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” podcast in September. While talking about not being invited to Kent’s gender reveal, she called out the Give Them Lala author for not being there when he needed her most and instead going out to dinner with celebs Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

But Kent recently fired back during an appearance on Lisa Vanderpump’s dinner party series, “Overserved.” After Vanderpump asked her if she had heard from Shay, Kent said, “Who? I don’t recall.”

Vanderpump then asked if she was no longer friendly with Shay, and Kent gave details on their rift.

“What triggered it was I didn’t invite her to my gender reveal,” she explained. “And when she started turning my gender reveal into a platform for her low-level podcast. Just like, don’t am my gender reveal about you.”

Kent added that she sent Shay a very long “this is how I feel about you” text, and instructed her not to respond to it.

“This is the last moment you are ever going to get from me,” Kent said of Shay.

Scheana Shay Once Said She Would Never Be Friends With Lala Kent Again

Shay also talked about the feud when she was a guest on the No Filter With Zack Peter podcast. She told the podcast host she “never” sees a friendship with Kent again and that she is “completely fine with it,” per Us Weekly. She also slammed her “forced” friendship with Kent.

“Every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her!” Shay revealed. “And then she does it again. …And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years.

She added that she was “done” with it all, adding, “I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”

Despite the drama, Kent admitted that “you never know” what could change once the “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars became moms.

“So many kids are about to come into this world and that can bring people close again too so we’ll just have to stay tuned and see,” Shay said.

