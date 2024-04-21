Estranged ‘Summer House’ House Exes Attend Destination Wedding in Portugal 8 Months After Split

Cast members from “Summer House” took an off-camera trip, and it could have resulted in an awkward interaction. In April 2024, cast member Kyle Cooke posted photos from a trip to Portugal with his wife, Amanda Batula, and their friend and co-star Carl Radke.

Fans had questions about Radke being a third wheel on the couple’s trip, and then things got even stranger when Radke’s ex, Lindsay Hubbard , posted that she was also headed to Portugal too.

Radke and Hubbard had a brutal end to their engagement in August 2023 and are on non-speaking terms.

Here’s what you need to know:

The ‘Summer House’ Stars Traveled to Portugal For a Friend’s Wedding & Lindsay Hubbard May Have Brought her New Boyfriend With Her

On Instagram, Cooke posted several photos from a trip to Sintra, Portugal, and the famous Belém tower in Lisbon. The Loverboy entrepreneur also explained why Radke was with him and Batula. In an Instagram story posted on April 17, he was on a ferry with his wife and Bravo bestie. “We are on a ferry with Kyle and Amanda and we are en route to Comporta for Dan and Callie’s wedding. And we figured why take the highway when you can take a ferry?” he said.

Cooke tagged his friend Daniel Hodges and the bride-to-be in his post.

On April 17, Hubbard posted on her Instagram story that she was on her way to Portugal for a wedding. She later posted a video from the wedding. “The most stunning wifey and hubby,” she captioned a clip of the bride and groom at the outdoor ceremony. She tagged the same newlyweds as Cooke did in his post.

Hubbard also posted a video of her seated at a long reception table that included Cooke and Batula. Radke did not appear to be at the same table.

The gossip account @BravoandCocktails posted also posted a hoto of Hubbard sitting next to a mystery man who may be her new boyfriend. “First sighting of Linds and her new man. She’s wearing his jacket,” came the caption.

Hubbard has not confirmed if she is dating anyone exclusively. In March, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and played coy when asked if she is dating anyone seriously. “I’m having fun,” she smiled. “I’m dating, I’m having fun, I’m really busy. I have a lot of projects, I just bought a house in Nashville.” She did tell Cohen she’s not “dating anyone specific” in Nashville, but she smiled widely as she said it.

Lindsay Hubbard Went to Another Wedding in Portugal Weeks After Radke Ended Their Engagement

In August 2023, Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard as “Summer House” cameras rolled. The bombshell breakup came just two weeks after the two had celebrated together at Hubbard’s bridal shower. Hubbard has said that Radke “blindsided” her, although the couple’s problems played out throughout “Summer House” filming in the summer of 2023.

Hubbard later posted a photo to reveal that shortly after her destination wedding in Mexico was canceled, she traveled to Portugal for her close friend Jaclyn Shuman’s destination wedding. Shuman was a cast member in the first season of “Summer House.”

“One month ago, one of my besties got married in Portugal 🤍,” Hubbard captioned an Instagram post from the wedding weekend. “It was a wild time in my life, but we’ve been through so much together and I couldn’t miss it. I’m so glad I could be there to celebrate your true love 👩🏼‍❤️‍💋‍👨🏻.”

