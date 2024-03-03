Fans React to Lindsay Hubbard’s Odd Statement Following ‘Summer House’ Fight With Carl Radke

Lindsay Hubbard left fans confused after issuing a statement about a brutal fight she had with Carl Radke while filming “Summer House” season 8.

The Hubb House PR founder got into a blowout fight with Radke, who is more than three years sober, in the season 8 episode “House of Cards.”

After a day of drinking, Hubbard got into an argument with Radke during a Lyft ride to a club. She left early the club with co-star Gabby Prescod and was filmed venting about how Radke allegedly treated her. “The way that he spoke to me tonight was very reminiscent of, like, Carl on cocaine,” Hubbard said in the shocking scene. “I don’t know what happened with him, but he was not sober tonight.”

“Something’s wrong with Carl,” she said later. “The way he was speaking to me, he was ‘Cocaine Carl’ tonight. It was weird.”

Prescod told Hubbard that Radke sounded sober to her. But the former couple’s argument spilled into the next morning when Hubbard accused Radke of not being sober. In a confessional, he questioned, “This is who I’m supposed to marry?”

Less than two months after the scene was filmed, Radke ended his engagement to Hubbard. And while fans initially were sympathetic to a “blindsided” Hubbard, the “Summer House” scene—and her subsequent statement about it—was not well received.

Fans Thought Lindsay Hubbard’s Statement Was Weak

Hubbard responded to the scene by posting a statement to her Instagram. While she did not apologize for what she said about Radke, or even address him by name, she expressed regret at how she worded things.

“After watching back this week’s episode I wish I had used better wording,” Hubbard shared with fans. “I was emotional and hurt by what had transpired earlier in the night and what I said was meant to be a private conversation at home with one of my best girlfriends.

Hubbard continued, “I have never questioned his sobriety before this moment and from day one I was his biggest supporter. I have always been transparent on the show about my feelings and I’ve leaned on my friends for support and that was my only intention here.”

Fans did not hold back on Instagram. “Better wording??? That’s all she has to say…” one commenter asked.

“For a former publicist this statement is weak,” another agreed.

“A private conversation at home with one of your best girlfriends? Lindsey, you’ve been on TV for YEARS. This was not your first rodeo, you know better,” another chimed in.

Others agreed Hubbard knew her mic was on. “Girl stop you were being filmed on national television,” wrote another.

And other fans noted that just two episodes in, it was clear why the two didn’t get married. “Notice how nowhere on this post she said ‘I’m sorry?’ She never will admit it,” one viewer wrote.

“I felt sorry for Lindsay being Blindsided with the wedding being called off until I saw this episode. Awful behavior on Lindsay’s behalf and a ridiculous statement,” another commenter wrote.

Carl Radke Said Fans Would Understand the Breakup Once They Watched Things Unfold on ‘Summer House’

When Radke ended the engagement just three months before the wedding date, many fans sympathized with Hubbard. But in an unaired podcast interview on “ Salty With Captain Lee,” Radke said people would understand more once “Summer House” episodes aired.

“I do really think people are gonna watch this season and a lot of questions might be answered. People will really understand how a decision like calling off a wedding, [how it] could come to that,” he told Captain Lee Rosbach, per Us Weekly.

Of the scene in which Hubbard accused him of doing drugs, Radke told Page Six it felt very “uncomfortable’ to watch as he has been “very focused and really trying to stay on track.”

“Anybody that knows me knows that alcohol and cocaine were my issues, I have not touched those in three years.” The “Summer House” star said.

