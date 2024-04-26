Lindsay Hubbard Reveals What She Really Thinks About Carl Radke’s ‘Summer House’ Scene With His Stepfather

Lindsay Hubbard spoke out about her former fiancé Carl Radke talking to his stepfather about their marriage plans in a scene filmed for “Summer House” last year.

The Bravo star did not see the full scene until the episode “The Parent Trap” aired on April 25, 2024. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” that same night, Hubbard revealed that seeing the footage, in which Radke’s stepfather Lou doubted their relationship, was “very hurtful” to her.

Radke and Hubbard were still engaged when the “Summer House” conversation took place behind her back. Weeks later, Radke ended their engagement on camera. The exes are no longer on speaking terms.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lindsay Hubbard Said Radke’s Stepfather Only Heard 1 Side of the Story

In “The Parent Trap” episode, Radke visited his mom, Sharon, and his stepfather, Lou, in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. During their conversation, Radke’s stepfather, who is an ordained minister, questioned if Radke and Hubbard should get married given their relationship issues. At the time, the two were at odds over Hubbard’s comments about Radke’s sobriety and his lack of employment.

Lou, who counsels couples ahead of marriage, admitted that if they had come to him to officiate their ceremony, he would hesitate to marry them. He noted that a few months earlier, Radke’s relationship seemed “abusive” and unhealthy. “And I think only people who have a healthy relationship should be thinking about marriage,” he said. “It’s much harder and so much more painful to end a marriage than to get it right before you get married.” Radke’s mom chimed in to say her son’s relationship may need more “work.”

On WWHL, Hubbard admitted she was stunned to see the footage of the conversation that took place behind her back weeks before Radke ended their relationship. While she noted that Lou “had a point” about couple’s counseling, she added, “I didn’t talk to Lou at that point since the Christmas beforehand, so he had not spoken to me and he’s only getting one side of the story.”

“It’s really hurtful,” Hubbard added of the conversation. “I’ve always been really close with Sharon and Carl’s family since way before we were ever dating.”

“I mean there was a lot that I didn’t know about in the moment,” she added. “Carl wasn’t communicating with me but he’s communicating with everyone else about how he’s feeling.”

Hubbard noted that after seeing some of Radke’s conversations with others, including their co-star Kyle Cooke, she understood his venting, as she did the same with her “Summer House” bestie Gabby Prescod. “But I’m also communicating with Carl about how I’m feeling honestly, and he wasn’t doing that with me,” she added.

Carl Radke Has No Regrets About the On-Camera Conversation With His Stepdad

Fans reacted to Radke’s conversation on social media. Some felt the scene with Radke’s stepfather was staged to pave the way for his on-camera “blindside” to Hubbard. “Yeah this convo seemed totally planned to explain his way out of the relationship,” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

Radke spoke out about the scene on the April 25 edition of the “Summer House Aftershow.” The Loverboy advisor admitted he “didn’t think that conversation would go down like that.”

“I thought they’d be like, ‘How’s planning? How’s the wedding? You guys OK?'” he shared on the Bravo update show.

Radke also thought his stepfather might be “really worried about putting that out there.” Instead, he told him, “’No, I’m speaking the truth.’”

“And I respect him for that. And I’m grateful that I have a family that wants the best for and wants the best for her,” Radke added.

The “Summer House” star also clarified that his parents “do love” Hubbard and “they do care about her.”

Elsewhere on WWHL, Hubbard said she thinks the on-camera conversation attributed to Radke breaking off their engagement. She told host Andy Cohen that things began to “shift” in her relationship after Radke’s sitdown with his parents.

