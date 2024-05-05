Lindsay Hubbard Says Carl Radke Was Out to ‘Get’ Her on ‘Summer House’ Season 8

Lindsay Hubbard says Carl Radke had it out for her well before he ended their engagement on camera.

In May 2024, the “Summer House” star addressed some of the things Radke did to allegedly make her look bad during filming for the Bravo reality show. Hubbard took issue with Radke placing blame on her for assigning Kyle Cooke as a “flower boy” for their wedding.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan magazine in a “Cheap Shots” Q&A, Hubbard said of her ex, “He was trying to villainize me all season. I mean, have you been watching since episode one? He’s just out to get me, this guy.”

Radke broke things off with Hubbard in August 2023 just two weeks after celebrating with her at her bridal shower.

Lindsay Hubbard Said Carl Radke’s ‘Flower Boy’ Story Was Not True

In the “Summer House” season 8 episode “From Loverboy to Flowerboy,” Kyle Cooke was disappointed to find out that he would be a “flower boy” in Radke’s wedding and not a groomsman. The diss was especially blatant given that Radke was not only Cooke’s best man in his wedding, but also the officiant.

After demoting Cooke to a flower boy alongside Luke Gulbranson and Andrea Denver, Radke insinuated that the move was due to Hubbard. In a confessional, Radke explained, “Deciding on groomsmen has been a little bit of a process. I mean I have a lot of friends.”

When a producer told Radke that Cooke’s wedding role felt “a little like a demotion,” Radke placed blame on the bride-to-be. “I mean, this is how I feel,” Radke said. “I really deep down feel Lindsay didn’t want Kyle to be a groomsman. Now, did it come out of Lindsay’s mouth, ‘I don’t want Kyle to be a groomsman?’ No. But because of what Kyle had done and said previously said… Yes, last year with Kyle and I wasn’t great. But I want Kyle there. But I also have to play ball with my wife or future wife.”

Hubbard disputed Radke’s story in the “Cheap Shots” segment.

“Well, I mean it’s just not even true,” she said of the “flower boy” story. “We agreed to have nine bridesmaids and groomsmen. Then all of a sudden there was the ‘Summer House’ guys, Kyle, Luke, and Andrea. I said, ‘If one of your groomsmen can’t make it last minute who would you replace as a groomsman?’ And he said Andrea. So then I said, ‘Okay well I still think that like maybe it might be good to include the “Summer House’ boys in the wedding. What if we make them flower boys?’”

“I had no say in who Carl wanted as his groomsmen. He had no say as to who my bridesmaids were,” Hubbard added. “The only thing that we agreed on was the number.”

Hubbard noted that Radke tried to villainize her by pegging the flower boy decision on her.

‘Summer House’ Fans Are Starting to Turn on Carl Radke

One of the most difficult scenes to watch this season was one that Radke filmed with his mom, Sharon, and stepfather, Lou. The scene at the Jersey Shore filmed behind Hubbard’s back.

In the episode “The Parent Trap,” Radke’s parents expressed concern over the impending marriage after Radke confided in them about how much he and Hubbard had been arguing. Lou, an ordained minister, even said he wouldn’t marry them if he were doing the wedding.

Hubbard didn’t see the scene until it aired on “Summer House” nine months later.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in April 2024, Hubbard revealed that the scene, in which Radke’s stepfather Lou doubted their relationship, was very painful to watch.

“It’s really hurtful,” Hubbard said. “I’ve always been really close with Sharon and Carl’s family since way before we were ever dating. There was a lot that I didn’t know about in the moment. Carl wasn’t communicating with me but he’s communicating with everyone else about how he’s feeling.”

Radke received backlash on social media. Some fans think he set things up to come off as the “victim” and make Hubbard look like the bad guy in the relationship.

“Carl had to organize and invite the cameras and production to travel to his parents’ place in NJ. He is blaming everything but his own fear of commitment,” came a comment from the @facereality16 Instagram account.

“He tried to be cute and set up a victim storyline for himself and failed miserably IMO,” another wrote.

“Carl’s plan was to drive Lindsay crazy in front of cameras and make her seem like the bad guy and break up with her at the end,” another wrote.

“I fully believe he knew from the start of summer he wasn’t going through with it and was trying to find a way to give himself a good edit / her a bad edit (and blame everyone else but himself),” another wrote.

Others speculated that Radke’s mother also knew he was planning to break up with Hubbard before she attended Hubbard’s bridal shower.

During a May appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” “Summer House” star Danielle Olivera said she wasn’t surprised at Radke’s on-camera conversation with his mom because he’s so close with her. But she added, “I was disappointed at how indirect he was towards Lindsay.”

