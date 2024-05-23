Lindsay Hubbard Shares New Details About Her Mystery Boyfriend

Lindsay Hubbard is in another relationship nine months after her ex, Carl Radke, ended their engagement on camera – but it’s not completely new.

The “Summer House” star has yet to hard launch her new romance, but she did share details about how she met her mystery man. In May 2024 interview, Hubbard, 37, revealed that she is dating a guy she went out with before getting engaged to Radke.

“I actually met him and went out with him three and a half years ago,” Hubbard told host Jackie Schimmel on the “B*tch Bible” podcast. “Some of my friends call it like a boomerang, when you go out that first time the timing wasn’t right and then they come back around. So that’s basically what happened.”

Hubbard revealed that she first dated her new man in late 2020 when it was still “COVID times” and things were still “a little bit weird” in the world.

“It was like October, November 2020,” she told Schimmel. “We met and we headed off on some dates. He was trying to figure out his career moves, and it was just bad timing for him. It was also holidays; it was bad timing for me. I was in a weird place at the time and so he broke things off with me. But he did it in such a respectful way.”

Hubbard explained that the guy sent her “the nicest text ever” to admit he didn’t want to lead her on. “Most guys will fade away or disappear or whatever,” she said. “He was just like, ‘hey I’m not in place where I could be in anything serious.’ He’s like. “I get the sense that maybe you want something more’ and he’s like. ‘I’m not there right now and I just don’t want to waste your time. And out of respect for you, I felt like I needed to tell you that.’”

Hubbard admitted she couldn’t even be “mad” at that.

Fast forward three years later and he reached out to her after her breakup with Radke.

“This past December, three years after we had gone out three or four times, he reached back out,” she continued. “And I was like ‘wow blast from the past.’”

Hubbard did share that she “put him on ice” for a full month. “He made me wait three years, he can wait a month,” she explained. “So, I reached back out in January, and I was like, ‘alright, coffee.’ We wound up at lunch and I felt like that lunch that we went on was almost like catching up on the last three years of our lives.”

She clarified that her “wonderful” new boyfriend has never watched “Summer House.” “He’s successful in his own field, and has a great job,” she added. “He works very hard, and he’s extremely driven and ambitious, and, yeah, he keeps me happy in the bedroom.”

Fans got a glimpse at Hiubbard’s new romance while she was at a friend’s destination wedding in Portugal in April. The @BravoandCocktails Instagram account posted a photo of Hubbard seated next to her man at the wedding reception. “First sighting of Linds and her new man. She’s wearing his jacket,” the caption read.

On the April 25, 2024, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Hubbard confirmed to host Andy Cohen that she did bring a plus one to her friends’ destination wedding, which also was attended by her former fiancé. “Yeah, I brought a date. “And he’s someone special,” she shared. Hubbard noted that she didn’t cross paths with Radke at the wedding because there were so many other people there.

While Hubbard did not confirm her new beau’s occupation, he is for sure not a reality TV guy. She previously told Us Weekly that she was “done” dating “boys” from Bravo

As for Radke, he has put dating on hold in the nine months since his split from Hubbard. In an interview with People magazine, he explained that he didn’t feel it was “fair” for a new love interest to deal with his messy split with Hubbard. The exes still share an apartment lease

“I personally feel like it’s best for me to take some more time, really focus on myself, my career, my family, my friendships,” he added. “I think, as I keep working towards that, something will happen on the dating side.”

During a May 2024 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Radke also confirmed that he hasn’t started dating yet. “I’m hoping in the next few months to get out there,” he said. “Yeah, I’m just taking time for myself right now.”

He also said he was glad that Hubbard is in a good place with her new boyfriend. “It seems like she’s happy and moving along,” he said. “I honestly wish her all the best. I hope he treats her well and I hope she’s happy. That’s all I can ask for.”

