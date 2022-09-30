Fans React to Sign Teasing Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney’s Sandwich Shop

“Vanderpump Rules” fans think Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are secretly working with Lisa Vanderpump.

During the ninth season of the Bravo reality show, Maloney and Madix decided to open a sandwich shop together. The business idea came after the duo’s significant others, Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval, partnered for a new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s.

Maloney and Madix opened up about their business plan during a visit to Vanderpump’s Villa Rosa estate. The two told their former boss they wanted to open a gourmet sandwich bar with an “unapologetically feminine” theme and revealed they planned to call it Something About Her.

At the time, they also told Vanderpump they were meeting with Randall Emmett, the then-fiancé of co-star Lala Kent, because he was interested in investing in the business. Emmett ultimately agreed to invest $150,000 into their business, but amid his subsequent cheating scandal and split from Kent, it was revealed that he will no longer be involved in the sandwich shop.

But nearly one year later, some fans think Vanderpump could be involved with Something About Her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Found a Clue About the Something About Her Sandwich Shop

In a thread posted on Reddit, a “Vanderpump Rules” viewer posted a photo of a storefront with a sign propped in the window that said “Something About Her Los Angeles 2022.”

The Redditor noted that the location the storefront was spotted was on a street in “LA between Pump and Sur.” PUMP and SUR are two West Hollywood restaurants owned by Vanderpump.

Fans reacted to the possible sandwich shop location, with some speculating that the locale “screams” some sort of LVP involvement.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, given the location, if LVP is a silent investor,” one fan suggested.

”I have a feeling LVP definitely invested in their sandwich shop. This will have her more involved in the storyline. We all know the cast doesn’t work at SUR anymore,” another speculated.

“I think so too especially if the location is going to be around Lisa’s other businesses. She’s probably going to steer them in the right direction with design concepts and stuff,” another agreed.

“Would definitely make sense for her as she essentially monopolizes that street/area. An overtly feminine sandwich shop is right up her street too,” another added.

“So they went from a place in the valley to some other place and now they’re paying rent in prime West Hollywood? Coincidentally between LVP’s restaurants? Plus, LVP helped their partners, it would be weird if she wasn’t involved with them at all,” another noted.

When one fan speculated that Vanderpump may have gotten involved so she could have “relevance” on “Vanderpump Rules,” another pointed out that she and her husband, Ken Todd, are executive producers on the show.

And other fans wondered if this was actually the real location for Something About Her or if it was just a spot for pop-up events ahead of its grand opening.

Heavy has reached out to Vanderpump’s rep for comment but has not heard back.

A Recent Sandwich Tasting May Have Been Filmed for Vanderpump Rules

Maloney previously teased that the sandwich shop would be located in another area of Los Angeles. While speaking on the May 25, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, she revealed that she wanted the shop to be located in the San Fernando Valley. “I’m such a Valley girl, I do love it so much,” she said.

Wherever the shop ends up being located, one thing seems pretty certain: the development of the business will be featured on the upcoming 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.”

As Heavy previously reported, an event for the shop appeared to be filmed for “Vanderpump Rules.” In September 2022, a “Vanderpump Rules” fan account teased that a Something About Her food tasting was filmed for part of the show’s season 10 finale. The sign featured in photos from the event is the same sign that was pictured in the Reddit thread about the sandwich shop’s possible future location.

