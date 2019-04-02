Did RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump Leak the Dog Drama Story About Dorit Kemsley?

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills know that a lot of the drama this season is surrounding controversy about a dog Dorit Kemsley adopted for her family from Lisa Vanderpump’s shelter. That conflict will come to a head tonight between Vanderpump and her friend Kyle Richards, after Richards accuses Vanderpump of leaking the story in the first place.

The synopsis for the episode, entitled “Showdown at Villa Rosa,” reads “Denise and Aaron begin their life together by nesting at home; Dorit deals with the repercussions of the dog fiasco; a monster argument breaks out between Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump culminating in Lisa and Ken demanding that Kyle leave their house.”

The dog drama, which E! News is referring to as “Puppygate,” began after a dog that Dorit adopted for her family from Lisa’s foundation, Vanderpump Dogs, was found at a no-kill dog shelter and linked back to Vanderpump. Dorit claims that after the dog did not work out with her family (she has two young children), she rehomed the dog to a family she thought would love and care for it; that family allegedly dropped the dog off at the shelter. Vanderpump’s reason for being upset with this is that is could give her center a bad reputation.

In a preview released ahead of the episode, Kyle tells Lisa that she was at lunch with Dorit who was very upset about an article RadarOnline posted about the alleged dog drama, adding “If you read the article it sounds like it comes from your camp.” When Lisa denies that she had anything to do with the article, Kyle tells Lisa “You always say when you look at the article, you have to see who benefits, right?” suggesting that the drama would benefit Vanderpump Dogs and Lisa’s work as an animal rights activist, while making Dorit look bad.

The article she appears to be referencing was an exclusive published by RadarOnline.com on September 11, 2018. The article reveals that an insider told the source “To say Lisa is pissed is an understatement… Having one of her dogs ends up in a shelter places her rescue organization in jeopardy because it’s a new business,” and that the incident put a strain on the two women’s friendship. The article does not specify who gave that information over exclusively, referring to their source first as “production insiders” and then “a pal close to the pair.”

One day later, TMZ published an exclusive in which they said Vanderpump denied any rumors that there was drama between the two women because of the dog (which, if you’re watching the show this season, you will know is not true – the show is 8 episodes into season 9 and the dog is still a major topic). Although that article does not have any direct quotes, from Lisa or any other sources, it does say “We got Lisa Wednesday outside Vanderpump Dogs … and she tells us Dorit didn’t dump her adopted pooch off at a shelter, and the ‘RHOBH’ stars remain friends.” Vanderpump confirms in the clip that she did talk to TMZ amidst the reported drama.

