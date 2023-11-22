Paige DeSorbo Reveals Holidays Plans With Craig Conover 1 Year After He Teased Thanksgiving Proposal

Paige DeSorbo opened up about her relationship with Craig Conover and how they will celebrate the holiday season.

The “Summer House” star has been dating the “Southern Charm” veteran for two years, and their parents even met for the first time at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas.

In a November 2023 Q&A with fans on Amazon Live, DeSorbo gave an update on how she’ll spend Thanksgiving with Conover one year after he predicted they’d be engaged by now.

Paige DeSorbo & Craig Conover Will ‘Split’ the Holidays

DeSorbo’s family lives in Albany, New York, while Conover hails from Fenwick Island, Delaware. On her Amazon Live, DeSorbo revealed that the two will hit both areas to celebrate Thanksgiving.

“Craig and I split up Thanksgiving, which ends up working out really well,” she told fans on her Amazon Live stream. “We go to Delaware for the beginning part of Thanksgiving week, and we do a fake Thanksgiving dinner at some point when we’re there. Then on Wednesday, we go to Albany, and we’re in Albany for actual Thanksgiving. Then we come back to New York City.”

On November 19, Conover posted photos to Instagram that showed him and DeSorbo in Delaware. Conover wore a Sewing Down South sweatshirt as he posed for several photos by the water in his coastal hometown. In another shot, the lovebirds snuck in a kiss while at a horse farm.

During a November 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Conover teased that he planned to propose to DeSorbo by Thanksgiving 2023. “Less than a year….I think like in eight months,” he said at the time. “I think Thanksgiving-ish… hopefully.”

DeSorbo later told Page Six she called out Conover for his Turkey Day timeline. “It’s actually hilarious because after I called him and I was like, ‘Why would you say that?’ And he was like, ‘Honestly, I got so nervous, and I didn’t want to say that I didn’t know,’” DeSorbo shared, adding, “The whole November thing, I think he literally pulled that out of thin air. …Such a random month!”

In more recent interviews, Conover has said the two have embraced their long-distance living situation and aren’t putting pressure on an engagement. “My home base is Charleston and hers is New York,” he told People magazine in an interview. “We’re always together, we’re just in one place and the other. I think we have the best of both worlds. I know it’s unique, but it works.”

Paige DeSorbo Revealed Craig Conover Spoils Her With Gifts

DeSorbo has joked about how lucky Conover is to have her. “Craig’s best quality is being able to land me as his girlfriend, and we applaud him for it,” she joked on Amazon Live.

And the Sewing Down South founder does appear to be smitten. Desorbo admitted she can pretty much get her beau to buy her anything she wants. “Here’s the thing: Craig sometimes will make me do things that I don’t want to do. And so in the midst of doing those things … I’m a child, and he will reward me. And basically, I blackmail him into buying me things,” she revealed.

“I think he had made me do something, and I was like, ‘I really don’t want to do this,’ and he was like, ‘I’ll get you a bag,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, I’ll do it,’” DeSorbo added. “I just had my birthday, and he did get me a bag for that. I’m more of a bag person than a jewelry person, and he knows that.”

DeSorbo told People that Conover is a great gift-giver because he pays attention and takes notes when she tells him about something she wants.

“All year long, if I say I like anything, he writes it down in a Notes app, and then I pretty much get all of those things for Christmas,” DeSorbo told the outlet. “Last year I didn’t realize that I said I wanted a waffle maker, so I got as one of my presents as a waffle maker. Craig is actually very thoughtful when it comes to gifts.”

