Paige DeSorbo Takes Credit for Being ‘Right’ Following Lindsay Hubbard, Carl Radke Split

Paige Desorbo reacted to a comment that was made about the breakup of her “Summer House” co-stars, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke – and it did not go over well.

Hubbard and Radke were engaged to be married in November 2023, but the groom-to-be pulled the plug on the relationship just two weeks after Hubbard celebrated her bridal shower with several of her co-stars. Hubbard was said to be “blindsided” by Radke’s decision to end their engagement, a source told Us Weekly.

On September 1, DeSorbo, who has been vocal about her skepticism over the former couple’s relationship, thanked a fan who said she was right all along, but some felt her comment came off as gloating.

Paige DeSorbo Was Slammed For Making the Comment After Lindsay Hubbard Was Blindsided By Carl Radke’s Decision to End Their Relationship

DeSorbo questioned aspects of Hubbard and Radke’s relationship last season on “Summer House” and hinted that they acted differently in front of the cameras. During the ”Summer House” season 7 reunion, she even said of the then-engaged couple, “I think they’re pretty fake sometimes. Everything they do is premeditated and like, planned… I think they just lie and they spin everything.”

On September 1, 2023, hours after Hubbard and Radke’s sudden split, the Bravo fan account @rherealhousematesofnewyork posted a meme of Seth Jacob Phillips, the man behind the @dudewithsign Instagram account, holding a sign that said, “Paige was right at the reunion.”

A caption from the Bravo fan site added, “She didn’t believe the engagement was authentic and well…here we are with a broken engagement.” DeSorbo was also called “a prophet.”

DeSorbo responded with a simple, “thanks,” but some followers felt it was below the belt.

In the comment section, fans called DeSorbo “vile” and “messy” for taking praise while Hubbard is hurting.

“Wow. heartless. no matter how you feel about her you have to know that’s rude,” one commenter wrote.

“Oh Paige 🤦‍♀️. I’m a fan, but that reply is heartless. Whether you’re friends, or not, they are both still hurting. Better to gloat privately. #dobettergirl,” another wrote.

“A woman is in pain and all she cares about is being right publicly,” a third chimed in.

Another told Hubbard she “should be embarrassed” by her response.

“It’s really gross to celebrate someone’s pain with ‘I told you so’s.’ We’ll remember this for you,” another commenter told the “Summer House” star.

As of this writing, DeSorbo has not responded to the backlash.

Paige Desorbo Teased She Had ‘Tea’ About Lindsay & Carl’s Wedding

More than a month before Radke and Hubbard’s split, DeSorbo teased she had “tea” on the couple. In a segment from a “Giggly Squad” show in Montreal posted by @deuxmoi and reshared on the @Queensofbravo fan account, DeSorbo was asked if she had any information on how Hubbard and Radke’s wedding planning was going.

“I, um, I really … I can’t give you any tea … but there’s tea, honey!” she replied with a laugh during the July 27 show.

While DeSorbo hinted at some sort of drama, insiders told Page Six that just one day before Radke dropped the bomb on Hubbard, the two were dancing at the Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, along with some of their castmates, and nothing seemed awry.

“They seemed fine,” a source told the outlet.

