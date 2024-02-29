Paige DeSorbo Says Interaction With ‘Real Housewives’ Star Broke Her Heart

“Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo is giving details about an uncomfortable conversation with a fellow Bravolebrity.

On the February 27 episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” DeSorbo acknowledged that she previously mentioned she was upset following an interaction with a “Real Housewives” personality. According to the 31-year-old, the Bravo star insulted her “taste in men.”

“She looked at me up and down first. That’s very important. And said, ‘You make horrible decisions.’ And I was like, ‘Can we take a picture?'” said DeSorbo with a laugh. “It honestly broke my heart. Yeah, I was like, ‘Oh my god, thanks so much. I love your outfit.'”

While DeSorbo declined to identify the individual, she stated she “was blond.”

Paige DeSorbo Mentioned Amanda Batula & Kyle Cooke’s Relationship

During the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” episode, DeSorbo referenced that her “Summer House” castmates Amanda Batula and her husband, Kyle Cooke, were at conflict during the show’s 8th season, which premiered on February 21. DeSorbo stated that she is less concerned about their relationship than she was filming season 8.

“I’m not as worried as the season goes on,” said DeSorbo.

During the February 15 episode of “New York Live,” DeSorbo and her castmate Ciara Miller referenced Batula and Cooke’s relationship. Miller noted that she asked Batula if she felt she had “an identity outside of Kyle” in “Summer House” season 8. The model stated that she did not regret making the comment, as she thinks it is important to be honest with friends.

“I love Amanda. And I love Kyle. So it was just a moment of honesty,” said Miller.

Paige DeSorbo Shared if Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard’s Breakup Affected the Cast

In the “New York Live” interview, DeSorbo also mentioned that “Summer House” star Carl Radke ended his engagement to his castmate Lindsay Hubbard in September 2023. The fashion influencer stated that their breakup did not have much effect on the cast’s dynamic.

“Honestly I feel like we’ve had so many couples in the house breakup, get married. Get back together. Like we’ve seen it all. So I feel like we’re almost used to awkward, uncomfortable situations,” said the 31-year-old.

Hubbard opened up about her breakup in the February 23 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. She stated that she has not been in communication with Radke. The 37-year-old explained that she does not fault Radke for ending their relationship. She stated, however, that she does not believe he handled the breakup well. The reality television star suggested that Radke told other individuals that he had planned on breaking off their engagement before informing her.

“The way he did it was so gnarly. And I’m a Leo and loyalty is my number one thing. And this was my best friend of eight years. This was my partner. This was my future husband. Like we were in love. And there’s just certain things you don’t do to your best friend, lover, partner, future wife,” said Hubbard.

While speaking to Access Hollywood in November 2023, Radke denied claims that he had told “Summer House” producers to film the breakup.

“I did not call producers to set the cameras up. I do not make those decisions,” said Radke.

New episodes of “Summer House” air on Thursdays on Bravo.