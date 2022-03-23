Randall Emmett Breaks Silence on Lala Kent Split

Randall Emmett broke his silence on his split from Lala Kent.

The 50-year-old film producer opened up about the end of his nearly 6-year relationship with the “Vanderpump Rules” star while speaking on the “Genuinely GG’” podcast.

Kent ended her engagement to Emmett in October 2021 after he was photographed out with two women in Nashville. The Give Them Lala Beauty founder also claimed her fiance cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, Ocean. The two no longer speak and only communicate about their daughter via an app.

Randall Emmett Revealed He Will Never Speak Poorly About Lala Kent Because She is the Mother His Child

Kent has made headlines for talking about Emmett. She has talked about his cheating, slammed the engagement ring he gave her, and admitted she “couldn’t wait” for sex with him to be over, according to Hollywood Life.

“Genuinely GG” host Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi even called out Kent for trashing talking Emmett. “All of this press/media s*** ain’t cute when it’s about the father of your child,” Gharachedaghi wrote in an Instagram comment to Kent.

In his interview with Gharachedaghi, Emmett admitted he made mistakes in his relationship, but noted that Kent did too.

“I’ve made mistakes, she’s made mistakes, but I’m never going to bring that to light because that’s just not right,” he said on the podcast, via Page Six. “For me, I just don’t feel it’s appropriate. I can’t tell her what to do. She’s a strong woman, and I just hope that in time that kind of all mellows out. …I just feel like what I’m going through and what I’ve gone through, my mistakes and my accountability in that, she also has a side to it, which again, I will never go into.”

“She’s the mother of my child, so no matter what happens in life, I will never disparage or talk ill about her because she’s Ocean’s mom,” Emmett added. “The truth is, I just always have to look at the big picture, which is she’s the mother of Ocean, and I just can’t talk badly about the mother of my child. I just can’t do it — no matter what is said about me or what she says.”

Emmett Appears to Still Be Chummy With his Ex-Wife Ambyr Childers

While Emmett is completely estranged from Kent, he is still on civil terms with Ambry Childers, his first wife whom he was married to when he first met the “Vanderpump Rules” star in 2015. Emmett shares daughters Rylee and London with Childers.

On baby Ocean’s first birthday in March 2022, Emmett posted a video to his Instagram stories that showed Childers holding his youngest daughter as her half-sisters helped her open presents.

“Ocean getting love from everyone,” Emmett captioned the clip.

Kent has gone on record as saying Emmett blew it by cheating on his first wife.

“I have a lot of compassion for her,” Kent admitted during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in January 2022. “I think she’s a great woman and a great mother. And I’ll be honest, I think she was the best thing to ever happen to that guy. …I think that she was a good one and he messed up.”

