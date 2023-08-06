Fans Have Mixed Reaction to Bravo’s ‘Southern Charm’ Promo

On August 4, Bravo announced the cast and premiere date of “Southern Charm” season 9 and released the explosive trailer for the next season.

This season’s cast saw many familiar faces return to the screen, joined by three new men to round out the group after the departure of Naomie Olindo and OG star Kathryn Dennis. However, many fans noticed that the returning cast members looked a bit too familiar as they pointed out that the cast photo is the same one as last season’s with the different people photoshopped in or out.

Someone commented on the Bravo Instagram account’s post writing, “This photoshop was a CHOICE 👀.” Someone else replied, “Yes it was especially since this is the same cast photo they used last season and just moved, added and subtracted people.” Someone else commented, “This photo is really badly photoshopped. Take it they have all fallen out and won’t be photographed together lol.”

The comments continued on Reddit, where someone said, “It’s low key hilarious that Bravo did this. They didn’t even go through the effort for a new photo shoot for the returning cast.” On Twitter, someone wrote, “lmao, WHAT is with this greenscreen photoshop situation???”

The 9th Season of ‘Southern Charm’ Will See the Addition of 3 New Male Cast Members

Three new cast members are joining the returning stars of season 8 of “Southern Charm”: Jarrett Thomas, Rodrigo Reyes and Rod Razavi. Thomas, a Virginia native, works in real estate and his bio on Bravo TV describes him as “a pro at partying.” It adds that he is connected to the group through his friendship with the other men: Shep Rose, Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

As for Reyes, he is an interior designer and in a serious relationship with his boyfriend. “He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded,” his bio indicates. The final new addition, Razavi, works as a computer programmer and longtime Charleston resident. The trailer indicated that he will be pursuing Olivia Flowers this season.

The Trailer Showed That a Lot of Drama Between the Cast Members Will Be Focused on a Rumored Hookup Between Taylor Ann Green & Austen Kroll

A lot of the drama in the intense trailer centered on the apparent hookup between Taylor Ann Green and Kroll. As viewers will remember, Green was in a relationship with Rose last season and they broke up between the season and the reunion, while Rose’s friend Kroll was in a relationship with Green’s best friend, Flowers, which also ended around the same time.

“Something happened with me and Taylor,” Kroll confessed at the beginning of the episode. However, Green swore to Flowers in another clip that they never hooked up. Another clip later in the trailer showed the cast reacting to a rumor that Rose and Green hooked up again as well. “Between the two of y’all, the lies, it’s insane,” Flowers exclaimed to Green and Kroll.

“Southern Charm” season 9 premieres on Bravo on Thursday, September 14, at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

