Bachelor Nation Alum Lands Surprising Role on Long-Running Reality Show

There will be a new cast member on a long-running Bravo TV show, but her face is not new to reality TV fans.

According to People magazine, Bachelor Nation alum Salley Carson is confirmed as a new cast member on the upcoming 10th season of Bravo’s “Southern Charm”. Carson is best known for appearing in the ABC reality shows “The Bachelor” and “Bachelor in Paradise.” In 2024, she appeared on Bravo TV’s “Southern Hospitality.”

The addition of Carson to “Southern Charm” comes two months after series star Madison LeCroy told Page Six there would be some “new, fresh faces” on the cast, including several newbies who are friends of hers.

As teased by @Queensofbravo and other outlets, Salley Carson, Molly O’Connell, and Ryan Albert may all join “Southern Charm.” Albert was recently a guest at Patricia Altschul’s birthday party which appeared to be filmed for the show. Bravo does not confirm casting rumors.

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” featured LeCroy, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Olivia Flowers, Taylor Ann Green, Venita Aspen, Rodrigo Reyes, Jarrett “JT” Thomas, and Leva Bonaparte.

Salley Carson Caused Drama on 2 Past Reality Shows

Carson’s past stints on reality TV caused some drama. In January 2022, she briefly appeared on Clayton Echard’s season of “The Bachelor,” but self-elimated ahead of the limo entrances due to issues involving her past engagement. Carson later met with Echard to explain that her wedding was supposed to take place on the same weekend that filming for “The Bachelor” began. Echard offered Carson a rose to stay on the show, but she declined. Carson also joined and quit “Bachelor in Paradise” later that year.

Two years after her botched Bachelor Nation debut, Carson appeared on Bravo’s “Southern Charm” where she became involved in a mini love triangle with series star Joe Bradley. Ahead of a date with the Republic Garden & Lounge VIP Director, Carson kissed cast member TJ Dinch’s roommate, Gaston.

Carson lied to Bradley about the make-out session right before their date and he called it a “serial killer move.” At the time, Bradley told Us Weekly he is not one to fight over a girl. “Charleston gets messy,” he added. “There’s a reason why there’s two shows in a tiny town.”

In February 2024, Carson, 29, posted to Instagram to reveal she bought a home in Charleston, South Carolina, where “Southern Charm” is filmed.

Salley Carson is Not the 1st Bachelor Nation Alum To Join a Bravo Reality Show

Carson is not the first star from Bachelor Nation to make a move to Bravo. In March, former “Bachelor” star Jasmine Goode made her debut on Bravo’s “The Valley.” Goode was a contestant on Nick Viall’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2017. She returned to the franchise for a stint on “Bachelor in Paradise” later that year.

In January 2024, Goode posted a Bravo promo photo to Instagram with the teaser, “It’s been 6 years since I’ve done this TV thing, but I’m back and y’all are in for a treat! ‘The Valley’ premieres Tuesday, March 19th.”

Goode told Entertainment Tonight that she actually worked at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR for a while. She had been approached to join the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” several times. Goode ultimately felt VPR wasn’t the right fit but felt more comfortable joining the spinoff series set in the San Fernando Valley.

