Two Real Housewives Stars Are Not Team Ariana

Nearly everyone in the Bravo world has commented on the Scandoval now, with most reality stars expressing their support for Ariana Madix after her breakup from Tom Sandoval once she discovered his affair with Raquel Leviss.

On June 12, “The Real Housewives of Potomac” stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon gave their opinions on the scandal on their podcast “Reasonably Shady” but had a bit of a different take. Bryant admitted that she hadn’t seen much of the show until the scandal broke but said she started seeing episodes from older seasons and got “a new perspective on this whole situation.”

She said she realized that Madix was “the chick on the side” when Sandoval was still dating Kristen Doute. “Sandoval was dating Kristen, cheating on her with Ariana,” the RHOP star recapped. At one reunion, “Kristen was crying because they hooked up,” she added. She said she wasn’t sure if Madix and Doute were friends at the time like Madix and Leviss were but they were in the same circle because of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“It’s kinda like how you get ’em is how you lose ’em,” she concluded, adding, “And so, Ariana, why you mad?” Bryant and Dixon went on to say they weren’t excusing the scandal but that it shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was.

Follow the Heavy on Bravo TV Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Robyn Dixon & Gizelle Bryant Said They Weren’t Excusing Tom Sandoval’s Behavior

Dixon agreed with her co-host that “how you get ’em is how you lose ’em” as the two unpacked the scandal on “Reasonably Shady.”

Dixon said that she wasn’t “excusing Sandoval whatsoever,” but that in her opinion, “men are dirty dogs.” She said she felt as though Sandoval would have cheated on Madix regardless and chose Leviss because he trusted her to keep their affair a secret.

“My theory is that he got it from Raquel because he can’t go get it from some random chick ’cause he trusted Raquel to not tell,” she spilled. “So my issue is more with Raquel than with Sandoval because, well apparently Ariana and Raquel were like super good friends.”

That said, the co-hosts agreed that the affair shouldn’t have been as shocking as it was, though it was likely due to Leviss and Madix being good friends.

Ariana Madix Responded to Another Comment About ‘Losing’ Tom Sandoval to Infidelity

Madix already responded to a similar comment when she appeared on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in late May 2023. The podcast host Alex Cooper pointed out, “People are like, ‘Oh, you lose him how you got him.’ Like, he cheated on Kristen [Doute with you]. He cheated on you [with Raquel Leviss].” She asked whether, in light of that, Madix was “surprised” that he had an affair.

“Well, to be very clear: I didn’t lose him, he lost me,” Madix replied smoothly. She added that she’d trusted him throughout their relationship and perhaps got “caught up” in what he was telling her. She said she could have decided to be less trusting but didn’t want to have a lack of trust in their relationship and was completely trusting of him.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Calls ‘Nightmare’ Real Housewife a ‘Disaster’