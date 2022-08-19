Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Pre-Wedding Party for Scheana Shay at Villa Rosa Mansion: PHOTOS

Scheana Shay and her fiancé Brock Davies are in the home stretch for their wedding day.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star got engaged to Davies in July 2021, three months after they welcomed their baby girl, Summer Moon Honey Davies. Now, the lovebirds and most of their co-stars are headed to Cancun, Mexico to exchange vows, and it’s likely that a Bravo camera crew will follow them.

Scheana and Brock’s pre-wedding party may have also served as a backdrop for filming for the upcoming season of the Bravo reality show, as it was hosted at the home of “Vanderpump Rules” queen bee, Lisa Vanderpump.

Here’s what you need to know:

Lisa Vanderpump Hosted Scheana Shay’s Pre-Wedding Party

Days before she headed to Mexico for her destination wedding with her soon-to-be husband, Scheana shared an Instagram photo that showed her dressed in a pink dress and high heels while holding a cocktail and swinging on a rose-covered tree swing in the Beverly Hills backyard of Lisa Vanderpump.

“Swinging into wedding week like…” the bride-to-be captioned the pic.

In a slideshow of pics, Scheana was also shown cutting into a huge, bright pink frosted cake as several “Vanderpump Rules” cast members watched her.

According to E! News, guests at the pre-wedding party included Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss. In photos posted by the outlet, a large spread of food was also on display on an outdoor buffet table. None of the fired “Vanderpump Rules” cast members appeared to be at the party, which means it may have been filmed for the upcoming 10th season of the show.

Scheana previously told E! News’ “Daily Pop,” that she would embrace having cameras at her wedding, so it would make sense if the cast-filled pre-party was also filmed.

Lisa Vanderpump Hosted Scheana Shay’s 1st Engagement Party in 2014

This is not Scheana’s first wedding – or her first pre-wedding gala. The SURvers first wedding to ex-husband Mike Shay, took place in July 2014 and aired on “Vanderpump Rules,” as did her engagement party which took place at Vanderpump’s SUR restaurant, as seen in photos shared by BravoTV.com.

Fans may recall that the engagement party featured plenty of drama in the aftermath of Jax Taylor’s hookup with Kristen Doute. Doute’s then-boyfriend Sandoval even punched Taylor in the face for cheating with his longtime girlfriend. On a more positive note, the bride-to-be did stand on top of a table and belt out her new song, “Good as Gold” before she was caught in the middle of the guy drama.

According to Us Weekly, Scheana later married Shay at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, California. She wore a memorable crop top wedding gown as he cast mates watched her walk down the aisle.

As for her what she will wear for her second wedding, Scheana told Us that she will actually have two wedding dresses for her nuptials to Brock,

“I have one long dress, and then the second one is shorter because our after party’s in a cenote,” she told the magazine.

