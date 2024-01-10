Tamra Judge Says RHOC Star Sent Her ‘Nasty’ Message After Falling Out

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge says she received unkind messages from her former friend and castmate, Vicki Gunvalson.

While recording the January 9 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” co-hosted by Teddi Mellencamp, Judge noted that she had a social media feud with Gunvalson after the COTO Insurance founder shared a fan’s comment insulting Judge and Mellencamp’s upcoming “Two Ts In A Pod” live show on her January 6 Instagram Stories. Judge stated that after Gunvalson caught wind of her social media posts about their falling out, her former castmate sent her rude messages on Instagram.

“I got a DM, not even a text message, a DM, from Vicki. You know, going off on me. I’m not going to read it or anything like that. But it was pretty nasty. Really nasty. Accused me of things that I haven’t done,” said Judge.

Mellencamp interjected that she saw Gunvalson’s direct messages to Judge. According to the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Gunvalson insulted Mellencamp’s appearance in the messages.

Teddi Mellencamp Shared Screenshots on X

On January 10, Gunvalson took to X to deny Mellencamp’s claim that she criticized her appearance in her January 6 direct message to Judge.

“All lies! I never said any of this about Teddie. She is invisible to me,” wrote Gunvalson.

In response, Mellencamp shared screenshots of what appears to be Gunvalson’s direct messages to Judge.

“Just because you spell my name wrong doesn’t make it true. But since we’re in the era of RECEIPTS PROOF TIMELINE SCREENSHOTS here ya go,” captioned Mellencamp, in reference to a scene from the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 4 finale, where Heather Gay confronted Monica Garcia.

The screenshot showed Gunvalson asserting that Judge is “not a good person” and “a traitor.” According to the screenshot, Gunvalson also referred to Mellencamp, whom she has had past issues with, as a “b****.”

“You are so far up Teddi’s ugly a** it’s disgusting- everyone sees it,” read the message.

In addition, the screenshot showed Judge replying, “We use each other that’s the biggest crock of s***. We are great friends and she is always there for me!”

Tamra Judge Spoke About Her Decision to Not Tour With the ‘Tres Amigas’

In the January 9 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Judge also explained why she decided to step away from touring with Beador and Gunvalson. As fans are aware, the RHOC personalities had a show called “An Evening With The Tres Amigas” throughout 2023.

Judge stated that she “didn’t feel really comfortable” performing after Beador’s September 2023 DUI arrest. The RHOC star also noted that she and Beador “had a little falling out” in November 2023, which exacerbated some issues. In addition, Judge stated that she was simply too busy to commit to touring with Beador and Gunvalson.

Judge also said she decided to end her friendships with Gunvalson and Beador because they were making negative comments “behind [her] back.” Judge clarified, however, that while she is unhappy with her former friends, she hopes their new tour together “is successful.”

Tamra Judge Said Vicki Gunvalson Was ‘Shading’ Her in the Press

In the January 9 “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast episode, Judge stated that Gunvalson began “shading [her] in the press a couple of weeks ago.” According to Judge, Gunvalson referenced her behavior in RHOC season 17, episode 7, where she threw a napkin at Jennifer Pedranti.

“[Gunvalson was] just basically saying because she wasn’t asked back [on RHOC], she won’t throw napkins in people’s faces. She won’t swear at people. She was just insinuating, like, things about me,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder stated that she decided to take “the high road” in the situation because she “knew how badly [Gunvalson] wanted to be back on the show.”

Judge seemed to be referencing comments Gunvalson made in a December 2023 interview with E! News. During the E! News interview, Gunvalson, who had a few guest appearances in RHOC season 17, stated that she was not given “a contract” to star in the show’s 18th season. She also said she believed she brought the show “some stability.”

“Because otherwise all they do is fight. That’s not fun to watch. I want to show strength and encouragement and inspiration to win. That you can do it all and you can have it all and you can grow old gracefully. You don’t have to throw napkins in people’s faces and swear at people,” said Gunvalson.

The 61-year-old made similar comments about RHOC season 18 in a December 2023 Page Six interview. She stated that while she “love[s] filming” the Bravo series, she is unwilling to appear on RHOC again unless she was offered a full-time position.

“If I go back [as a ‘friend’], it looks thirsty,” said Gunvalson.