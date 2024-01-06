Tamra Judge Responds to Rumors That She Set Up Alexis Bellino & John Janssen

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge wants to clear up rumors about her former castmate, Alexis Bellino’s romance with Shannon Beador’s ex-boyfriend, John Janssen.

While recording the January 3 episode of her podcast, “Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside her guest RHOC star Emily Simpson, Judge briefly spoke about Bellino and Janssen’s relationship. She stated that she was aware that some fans believed she set Bellino up with Beador’s ex-boyfriend.

“I have gotten blamed in the press for hooking them up,” said Judge.

The Vena CBD co-founder said, however, that was not the case. Judge also stated that she did not believe Bellino and Janssen were dating when pictures first surfaced of them spending time together in November 2023. According to Judge, Bellino eventually texted her to let her know that she was dating Janssen.

“I was really defending her and saying that they weren’t dating. Because honestly, in my mind, I thought there’s no way. There’s no way,” said Judge. “She then ended up texting me and saying, ‘Can you talk? I have something I want to tell you.’ This was probably a month after the pictures surfaced. And so she told me, and she’s like, ‘Yeah’ — and I don’t want to tell her story, but she basically gave me the run down and said they were dating. And I’m like, ‘Oh okay.’”

Tamra Judge Made Similar Comments in a Different Episode of Her Podcast

Judge made similar comments about rumors she set Bellino and Janssen up during the December 21 episode of “Two Ts In A Pod.” Judge, who is currently on the outs with Beador, asserted she did not encourage Bellino and Janssen to date.

“For the record, I have had nothing to do with them dating,” said Judge.

She also stated that she does not “have a relationship with John outside of him filming on the show.”

“I don’t have his phone number. I don’t follow him on Instagram. I haven’t seen him in a year,” continued the RHOC star.

In addition, Judge stated that she had just mended her relationship with Bellino at the 2023 BravoCon, held during the weekend of November 3, 2023.

“People are, like, going crazy over it. And it’s like it’s simply just not true,” said Judge.

Alexis Bellino Said She Did Not ‘Owe’ Shannon Beador Anything

While speaking to Access Hollywood in December 2023, Bellino, who had not yet confirmed her relationship with Janssen, stated that she did not “owe” Beador anything. She explained she left RHOC before Beador joined the cast during season 9.

“I’ve never met Shannon, I’ve never said ‘Hi’ to Shannon. I’ve never filmed with Shannon, I’ve never been her friend, I don’t owe her anything. But I do not wish her ill. I don’t know her at all … So I’m just letting everyone know there’s no ‘girl code’ that’s going on here. Because I’ve never spoken to her at all,” said Bellino.

RHOC Stars Discussed Rumors of Alexis Bellino’s Return to the Bravo Series

In the January 3 “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Simpson and Judge discussed rumors that Bellino is coming back to RHOC after an 11-year absence. The RHOC castmates shared that they “have anxiety” about the potential situation, as Beador is still on the cast.

“It will be very difficult, I think,” said Judge.

During a December 2023 interview on “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display with Melissa Gorga,” RHOC personality Gina Kirschenheiter stated that she would not be surprised if Bellino joined the show’s cast in season 18.

“I don’t know anything definite, but I have a feeling we’re going to be seeing her for this season. I think that — already just hearing and everything is swirling around as of very recently, that’s very interesting. So if nothing else, it will be extremely entertaining. And I like meeting new people. Like, I like when new people come in [on RHOC],” said the New York native.

RHOC season 18 has not yet started production.