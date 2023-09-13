‘Southern Charm’ Star Unhappy With Craig Conover’s ‘Very Hurtful’ Actions

The 9th season of “Southern Charm” is just around the corner and returning star Taylor Ann Green has spilled on her fractured friendship with OG cast member Craig Conover ahead of the September 14 premiere.

In an interview with Decider, Green addressed a big fight that she had with Conover in the premiere, in which she accuses him of not being supportive after her breakup with Shep Rose. As viewers will recall, Rose and Green split in the summer of 2022, just a few weeks before filming the season 8 reunion. “I planned to go into that [premiere] party as a strong-headed woman that doesn’t need no man,” she confessed.

“Thinking, ‘I’m doing well in life, and I feel sorry for [Shep]. I don’t know what you’ve been doing, but I’ve been hearing you’ve been going on benders, traveling around and hooking up with women. But me, I’ve got a good head on my shoulders,'” she continued. “And then, lo and behold, I lose my cool. And with Craig specifically,” she added.

Green went on to explain that she came after Conover because they used to have a friendship and she felt that he hadn’t supported her after her breakup with Rose and had in fact known about some of Rose’s indiscretions during the relationship.

Taylor Ann Green Said Her Co-Stars & Friends Sent Her Supportive Texts After Her Breakup But She Said Craig Conover Didn’t Care

Green said it was “very hurtful” to have a falling out with Conover at the premiere given their past friendship. “I wouldn’t say that we’re best friends — texting all the time, hanging out — but we were friends,” she explained. “He had always given me really good sound advice, especially when it came to relationships or Shep.”

Green went on to explain that she received a lot of supportive texts from her friends and family after her breakup, including some of her co-stars like Madison LeCroy. “But Craig had the audacity to text in a group message and say, ‘Can we not talk about the breakup until the reunion?'” she revealed. “That was really hurtful to me because I’m a human being, I have feelings, and you don’t care. You could give a rat’s a** about how I’m feeling and how the breakup has affected me.”

Green said that his reaction compounded with her discovery that the Sewing Down South founder “knew about times that Shep had cheated” on her, was the final straw. “I guess he saw me as the naïve girl as well,” she shared. “He knew everything that was going on, and just decided to sit quiet. But I lost my cool in that first episode.”

Taylor Ann Green Was Seen Involved in a Lot of Drama in the ‘Southern Charm’ Season 9 Trailer

Green featured heavily in the trailer for season 9 of “Southern Charm” as she was the subject of the cast’s speculation about a possible hookup with Austen Kroll. Green is also seen addressing the rumors with Olivia Flowers, her best friend and Kroll’s ex-girlfriend. During the clip, she denies that anything happened between them.

While many cast members discussed and argued about whether Green and Kroll had in fact hooked up, another clip in the trailer showed that Green actually slept with her ex Rose during a cast trip.

