Fans React to Tom Sandoval Joking About Having Sexual Relations With Ex

Bravo fans reacted to “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval briefly mentioning his ex-girlfriend and castmate, Ariana Madix, while speaking to the paparazzi on August 4. TMZ reported that the clip showed a videographer referencing the reports that Sandoval and Madix, who are residing in their shared Valley Village home, no longer make eye contact. As fans are aware, Sandoval and his castmate Raquel Leviss were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with Madix, which led to the former couple’s March 2023 breakup. In the video, Sandoval replied, “We don’t really look at each other too often though.” He then stated, “We don’t even look at each other when we have sex anymore, it’s crazy.” The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer clarified he was “just kidding” about the remark regarding Madix.

The video of Sandoval was posted to the official TMZ Instagram account, where several commenters stated that they did not appreciate his joke.

“Ew why would he even say that,” wrote one Instagram user.

“Just keep digging that hole buddy 👏,” added a commenter.

“Can’t stand him! He makes me want to throw up,” shared another person.

“Omg what a disgust! She doesn’t look at him, she looks through him because he’s nothing. He doesn’t look at her because he is nothing, period,” chimed in a fourth person.

Some Instagram users, however, complimented Sandoval’s looks in the comments section.

“Well you can’t deny he is looking really good!” wrote a commenter.

“Can’t deny his cuteness!!” added another.

“Hate to say it but he looks good,” shared an Instagram user.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Tom Sandoval’s Comment

Several Reddit users also shared their thoughts about Sandoval’s comments regarding his relationship with Madix on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit.

“Just when you think he can’t get worse, he gets 10x worse 🥴,” wrote a commenter.

“God, he is so aggressively unfunny and unlikeable. The people who stroked this man’s ego and hyped him up need to answer for their crimes,” added another.

“I find his so cringy it actually hurts,” shared a different person.

Jax Taylor Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Behavior

After reports of Sandoval’s cheating scandal began circulating in March 2023, the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” have criticized the 41-year-old. For instance, Sandoval’s former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate, Jax Taylor, has repeatedly stated that he does not believe Sandoval is acting like his remorseful for his actions. While speaking to Us Weekly in July 2023, Taylor said he believes Sandoval is “going through something.”

“I don’t want to say midlife crisis, but he’s definitely going through something. I think he’s had a little bit of a diva mentality on the show, where kind of things where nothing could touch him, and I think he kind of bit off a little more than he can chew, and I think he’s kind of realizing it now where he needs to step down a little bit,” said Taylor.

Taylor stated he believes Sandoval should “go away for a while” to better his image.

“Go away and bow out, stay away from social media. Stay away from the band, go sit out for a month or two, go figure yourself out and then come back stronger and better,” stated the father of one.

Taylor clarified that he does not believe Sandoval will stay out of the spotlight.

“He’s too selfish,” said the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

Jax Taylor Referenced Tom Sandoval on Twitter

Page Six reported that Taylor seemed to reference reports that Sandoval’s bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, has had issues since fans became aware of his cheating scandal in an August 2023 tweet. In the Twitter post, Taylor noted that he will soon be opening a sports bar called Jax’s Studio City, writing, “Sandoval if you need a job let me know! #jaxstudiocity #bar #lounge #sportsbar.”

Taylor addressed his tweet in the comments section of a post uploaded on the cici.loves.you Instagram account. He stated that he did not mean harm when he wrote the tweet.

“We have a long history and we like making fun of each other. It’s harmless, don’t read into things.. I want the best for Tom. He’s going through a lot and I know he deserved a lot of it but I think it’s time we just let things heal or be and move on. No point in grilling the guy anymore we have all made mistakes in life,” wrote Taylor on August 5.