Tom Sandoval Explains Why He Harbors Resentment Towards Ariana Madix

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval revealed he is unhappy with his ex-girlfriend and castmate, Ariana Madix.

In an interview on the December 7 episode of the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp, Sandoval stated that he does not appreciate how Madix treated him once she discovered he had been romantically involved with their former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, during their nine-year relationship.

“It’s been hard. It’s been hard to fight through. I do harbor a lot of resentment. And anger because of, you know, being with somebody and them looking at me like I’m a serial killer. That I am like this sleeper cell from f***** Russia. That I have been, like, scheming for eight years for this moment. Which is f***** ridiculous,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval also noted that Madix “wish[ed] death upon [him]” after she found out about his affair. He stated that he believed her remarks “creat[ed] a climate that pushes most people to f**** suicide.” In addition, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer said he and Leviss were in a dark place.

“I was on the phone with Rachel. And literally debating on f**** killing ourselves. And that’s not f**** cool,” said Sandoval.

In the same “Two Ts In A Pod” episode, Sandoval noted that Leviss, who quit the “Vanderpump Rules” cast after season 10, attempted to better her mental health at the Arizona facility, The Meadows. He stated that he would have also liked to have done the same. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer said, however, that he could not seek help as he had to continue to tour with his band to ensure he had enough money to pay his bills.

Tom Sandoval Spoke About His Mental Health in September 2023

Sandoval discussed struggling with his mental health following his cheating scandal while recording the September 28 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom.” During the podcast episode, he explained that he did not understand why Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington committed suicide in 2017 until he went through a public scandal.

“When you get into that headspace, it’s like a domino effect. Your world starts collapsing on itself. And you cannot see outside of your feelings. Your peripheral goes away. Your sense of, like, thinking about the future — thinking about — like your ability to snap out of it goes away. And there were some times where I felt very, very close,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Ariana Madix Addressed Her Comments to Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss & Tom Sandoval at the Season 10 Reunion in an August 2023 Interview

In the August 17 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B with Bethenny Frankel,” Leviss noted that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast, specifically Madix, repeatedly insulted her during the show’s season 10 reunion. The 29-year-old stated she found the comments hurtful.

Madix responded to Leviss’ interview with Frankel during the August 30 episode of her castmate Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” Madix suggested she believed her comments at the season 10 reunion were “warranted” as Sandoval and Leviss betrayed her when they embarked on a months-long affair. Madix also noted that Frankel stated that she would have taken issue if her daughter, Bryn Hoppy, was in Leviss’ position at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion.

“I would like to say that I have a mother who feels pretty strongly about what was done to me for seven months behind my back. [My mom] certainly doesn’t think that me responding to all of the with some harsh and warranted words is the worst thing that could happen,” said the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 premieres in January 2024 on Bravo.