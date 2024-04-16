Tom Schwartz Addresses Rumors That Ariana Madix Is Trying to Leave VPR

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz is addressing rumors that his castmate Ariana Madix is planning on leaving the Bravo series after its 11th season.

While speaking to E! News on April 15, Schwartz reacted to speculation that Madix does not want to film future seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” as she has accepted the position of hosting the dating reality television series, “Love Island.”

Schwartz stated that he believed Madix would remain on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. The 41-year-old noted that Madix has plans to run a sandwich shop called Something About Her with his co-star and ex-wife, Katie Maloney. He also said she and Maloney have a close friendship.

“I think she’ll come back. She’s opening up the sandwich shop, Something About Her, any month now,” stated Schwartz.

In addition, Schwartz stated that he believed the “Vanderpump Rules” cast is “family” despite their ups and downs over the years.

During the E! News interview, Schwartz gave an update on where he stands with Madix. He referenced that Madix ceased communication with him after he decided to remain close to Tom Sandoval. As fans are aware, Madix ended her nearly 10-year relationship with Sandoval because of his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss in March 2023.

“I think I’m still blocked [on social media]. But I think we’re cool. I feel like at some point I’ll win my way back in her life,” said Schwartz.

Ariana Madix Discussed Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Tom Sandoval’s Affair

Madix spoke about having difficulty filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after Sandoval’s cheating scandal in an April 6 Us Weekly interview. She stated that she was “proud of [herself]” for continuing to shoot the series amid her heartbreak.

“I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown. And not just come out and say, ‘Hey I’m healed everybody!'” said Madix.

Lala Kent Suggested She Was Not in the Best Place With Ariana Madix

During the March 20 episode of “The Talk,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent suggested she has not been getting along with Madix following the season 11 reunion, filmed in mid-March 2024. She noted rumors have circulated that she and Madix had a heated interaction during the reunion.

“I think the exact tweet was ‘Ariana eviscerated Lala at the reunion. And it was friendship ruining.’ And only one of those things are true,” said Kent.

In addition, Kent stated that she unfollowed Maloney and Madix on Instagram during an April 11 Amazon Live. The mother of one said she feels the need to have her following list be at a specific number. She stated that she wanted to follow some other individuals she met while filming an upcoming project.

“The Virgo in me doesn’t like when my numbers on Instagram don’t add up and align. So, I have 2.4 [million followers]. And then it was, like, following 227,” said the mother of one.

Kent then said she came to the decision that she was no longer interested in Madix and Maloney’s Instagram posts.

“They were the two that I seemed to not be that interested in following any longer … Maybe when I go up to 2.5 or 2.6 [million], we can bring them back,” said the “Give Them Lala” podcast host.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air on Tuesdays on Bravo.