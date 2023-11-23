Tom Schwartz Reunites With Stassi Schroeder Following Katie Maloney Divorce

Tom Schwartz reunited with Stassi Schroeder at her home in Hollywood Hills, California. The reunion took place more than a year after Schwartz’ divorce from Schroeder’s close friend Katie Maloney was finalized.

In November 2023, the “Vanderpump Rules” star posed for a photo with Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, and the couple’s two kids, Hartford, 2, and Messer, 2 months – and some fans were surprised by the meetup.

Tom Schwartz Stopped By Stassi Schroeder’s House to Meet Her Newborn Son

On November 18, 2023, Schwartz posted a photo to Instagram after he stopped by Schroeder and Clark’s home in Hollywood Hills. Schwartz held baby Messer in the photo, while Schroeder held her 2-year-old daughter Hartford, who happens to be Maloney’s godchild. Clark was all smiles as he took a selfie of the group as they posed in the kitchen.

Schwartz captioned the photo, tagging Schroeder and Clark with, “MISSED YOU GUYS 🫶.”

Many fans were happy to see that Maloney didn’t exclusively “get” Schroeder and Clark in the divorce.

“It’s nice to see you and Stassi together again,” one fan wrote to Schwartz.

“So happy that Schwartz is finally back around with you all. Things happen but no one should never pick sides. Friends are friends forever,” another wrote.

“Babies have a way of making things start over again,” a third fan added.

The photo came two weeks after Schwartz and Maloney were both at the BravoCon fan fest in Las Vegas. According to BravoTV.com, during the “STEW vs. SUR” interview panel, moderator Jenni Pulos asked Maloney if she’s on good terms with Schwartz. Maloney’s reply hinted that she doesn’t hang out with her ex-husband.

“We’re on ‘terms,’” Maloney said. “We share the dogs, so we talk about that. But I don’t know, he really… I don’t know.”

Some Fans Thought Stassi Schroeder Looked Annoyed in the Photo

While the former costars all posed together, some fans thought Schroeder looked annoyed in the photo. The mom of two was not really smiling in the nighttime snap.

“[Stassi Schroeder] looks thrilled,” one commenter wrote.

“Stassi was not the one who planned this 😂,” another agreed.

“Get that look off your face stassi. Don’t be a mean girl anymore,” a third follower wrote.

“[Stassi]is like dammit fine,” another commenter cracked.

But other fans pointed out that Schroeder recently had a baby and was likely tired at the end of the day. “Stassi just had a new baby; she’s probably exhausted! I know that look well,” one fan wrote in Schroeder’s defense.

Schroeder previously made it clear that she did not cut Schwartz out of her life after he split from her VPR bestie. In fact, the Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner attended her wedding in Italy after his split from Maloney, and was one of the first people to find out she was pregnant with her second child earlier this year.

“Of course, Katie knew [early],” Schroeder told Us Weekly in March 2023. “Katie was one of the first people that I told I was pregnant and she knew that I was trying [to conceive] so she was waiting for it.”

“Katie knew and Schwartz knew,” Schroeder added. “Beau is really close to Schwartz. I mean, so am I.”

Maloney met baby Messer a month before Schwartz did. In October 2023, Schroeder shared an Instagram story photo of Maloney holding her newborn son, according to Us Weekly.

