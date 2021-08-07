Lala Kent Teases New Cast Members for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9

Lala Kent has confirmed that new cast members will appear on “Vanderpump Rules” for season 9, but they won’t dominate the storylines.

In a new interview with the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the Bravo star teased the changes on the show following the firings of veteran cast members Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute alongside newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni and the subsequent exits of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

Kent told the podcast felt “so lucky” they were able to come back for another season after what the show went through. She also admitted that once the cast got the green light for another season, she was “concerned what it was going to look like,” especially with the cast shakeup.

“The stakes are much higher,” she said. “We’re older, we’re building families and businesses.”

The “Give Them Lala” author also confirmed there will be several newcomers added to the cast.

“You’ll see new faces but they will not be as heavily shoved down your throat as they were season 8,” Kent said. “It makes us all happy… none of these new faces have tremendous storylines.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star added that Charli Burnett, the sole surviving newcomer from season 8, will return for season 9.

“You know Charli comes back,” Kent said. “Charli’s back on the show and she’ll be a familiar face from season 8 and she’s amazing, she’s part of the crew now, and her boyfriend’s great. So I’m really excited, I think people will be pleasantly surprised by the way that we just kept it moving.”

Lala Kent Previously Admitted ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 8 Had Too Many New Faces

Kent has been vocal about the fact that season 8 had too many new faces. In addition to Boyens, Caproni, and Burnett, the show featured the now-departed Dayna Kathan and Danica Dow.

In an interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, Kent said she was mistaken to think season 8 would be “the best season we’ve ever done.”

“And then I watched it and I couldn’t even get through an episode,” she added.

Kent explained there were too many newcomers and it made the show unwatchable.

“I was like, this is what even is this?” she said. “How do you even follow anything that’s going on? Like way too many new faces, way too big of storylines for people that are brand new. Like no one’s invested in these people. And you know, now look at where we are. None of those people are even on the show, we spend an entire season like trying to make them happen.

She promised the new episodes will be “very different” from last season.

“I think everybody learned from last year and said, we’re not doing that again,” she said.

The Newcomers For Season 9 Have Not Been Confirmed

With a large chunk of the original “Vanderpump Rules” cast now gone, Kent teased that they will still be talked about.

“They were all very supportive of us filming, they were very understanding,” she told “Chicks in the Office.” “Jax and Brittany and Kristen, they are definitely spoken about, their names are still brought up.”

As for the newcomers, she didn’t name names, but on a recent episode of the #No Filter With Zack Peter podcast, it was teased that actor Ryan Malaty has joined the cast of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“There is casting rumors that there is this new guy named Ryan that has been cast on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” Peter said, adding that he’s “basic Ryan” and appears to be a lot like the previous white, male stars who’ve appeared on the Bravo hit.

According to his IMDB profile, Malaty is an actor who has appeared in the 2016 TV series “Youthful Daze” and 2018’s “My Dead Ex.” He also has a reality TV resume on MTV’s “Are You the One?”

Malaty is also followed by “Vanderpump Rules” cast member James Kennedy on Instagram as well as several Bravo fan accounts.

