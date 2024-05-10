‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star In Talks to Join ‘The Valley’ Spinoff

A “Vanderpump Rules” star is reportedly in negotiations to join “The Valley.”

According to Page Six in May 2024, Lala Kent is engaged in “early talks” to join the Bravo spinoff. “She is very connected with that cast. Those girls are her very good friends and mom crew,” an insider told the outlet.

The source clarified that “The Valley” will not impact Kent’s role on “Vanderpump Rules” and that she would film for both shows. “That’s her home,” the insider said of the original bar-themed reality show. “It’s not one or the other.”

The report that Kent is in talks to join “The Valley” comes amid news that “Vanderpump Rules” will go on “pause” following a heavy 11th season. It is unclear how long the show will be on hiatus. The season 11 finale played as if it was a series finale, with an ending montage narrated by Kent.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that while “Vanderpump Rules” will be back, there is “always a possibility of a cast shakeup, or having the legacy cast members move to ‘The Valley.'” “No decisions have been made yet,” the source added.

On May 9, Variety reported that Bravo has renewed “The Valley” for a second season.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Bought Houses in The Valley

“The Valley” follows a group of friends who live in California’s San Fernando Valley. Several of them are married with kids.

In March, Kent, who is pregnant with her second child, paid more than $3 million for a new house in the San Fernando Valley, according to TMZ. The 5,000-square-foot home is located in a gated community.

According to BravoTV.com, in March 2024, co-star Scheana Shay also purchased a new home in the Valley. Shay posted a video of her move from Marina Del Ray and captioned it with, “Peace out, West Side … I’m a Valley girl now.” Shay’s new five-bedroom home is located in Sherman Oaks, California, per The U.S. Sun.

Practically everyone on “Vanderpump Rules” now lives in the Valley. Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz both rent apartments in Valley Village, while Tom Sandoval still lives in the Valley Village home he bought with his now-ex, Ariana Madix.

Lala Kent & Scheana Shay Appeared in the Premiere Episode of ‘The Valley’

“The Valley” stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, Nia Sanchez and her husband Daniel Booko, Janet and Jason Caperna, the now-separated Michelle and Jesse Lally, Kristen Doute and her boyfriend Luke Broderick, Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham. The first four couples all have kids.

In March 2024, both Kent and Shay appeared in “The Valley” premiere episode, “Welcome to The Valley,” which was set at a birthday party at Taylor and Cartwright’s house.

In an interview with E! News, Shay confirmed that she is friends with all of the cast members on “The Valley.” The “Good as Gold” singer teased that fans would have to “watch” to see if any “Vanderpump Rules” stars would be on the show but added that she was very “excited” for the spinoff series.

“I am so excited for this,” Shay said ahead of the “The Valley” premiere in March. “I am legitimately friends with every single cast member on the show and I know they absolutely brought it.”

