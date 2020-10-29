Did Cameran Eubanks Quit or Get Fired from ‘Southern Charm’?

After six seasons as the voice of wisdom on Bravo’s Southern Charm, Cameran Eubanks decided to leave the franchise. Eubanks announced in mid-May that she will not be returning to the show for a variety of reasons. Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres tonight, October 29 on Bravo.

Season 7 will be missing many familiar faces. Cameran Eubanks, Naomie Olindo, and Chelsea Meissner have all decided to part ways with Southern Charm. Shortly after Eubanks announced her departure, fans speculated that Olindo and Meissner were following in her footsteps.

Since the skepticism, Olindo and Meissner have confirmed the fan theories and will not be returning to the show. Southern Charm’s seventh season will include returning cast members Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kathryn Dennis, and Danni Baird (in a recurring role). The show will also feature three newcomers: Leva Bonaparte, Madison LeCroy, and John Pringle.

Cameran Eubanks Announced Her Departure Amid Affair Rumors

Cameran Eubanks told her fans and followers that she would not be returning to Southern Charm shortly after AllAboutTeTea.com posted a story alleging her husband Jason Wiberly had been having a two-year affair with local Charleston makeup artist Rebecca Leigh Wash. Eubanks and Wimberly share an (almost) 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne. The two have been married since 2014, and Wimberly rarely appears on Southern Charm.

Eubanks has consistently denied the allegations and that they affected her decision to leave. The 36-year-old reality star posted a lengthy statement on her Instagram on May 13. “It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written… some of which pertain to my marriage,” Eubanks wrote in her statement.

In the statement, Eubanks emphasized she had a reason for not showing her marriage on reality television. “While upsetting, it sadly doesn’t surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air,” she said, as Wimberly has only appeared on the show once, during the season 6 finale. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.”

Eubanks added that she stands by her husband. “What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this,” she wrote. “It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight.”

“I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now,” she added in the statement. “Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source.”

The star concluded her statement by thanking her loyal fans and fellow cast members. “Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me. To all of the genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with [throughout] the years and had the pleasure of knowing…thank you,” she wrote.

Cameran Eubanks Has Kept Busy

Without the hassle of Southern Charm and trying to keep fellow cast members Craig Conover and Shep Rose on the straight and narrow, Cameran Eubanks has been able to focus on other activities. Since her departure announcement in May, Eubanks has been spending time with her husband, daughter, mother, and dog Elvis, making the most out of COVID-19 quarantine.

Eubanks has taken her daughter to the beach, gone blueberry picking, and sharing an equal amount of time with Elvis. She continues to joke about her role as a mother and the struggle it takes to balance everything. Eubanks posted a photo on Instagram of her daughter’s leftovers with the caption, “I’m in awe of the moms with their perfectly curated toddler meals. It’s a s*** show over here. I’m about to try a corn dog.”

A few weeks later, she posted a photo of Palmer’s toys scattered everywhere with the caption, “An ode to the toddler by Cameran Wimberly: Tiny toys everywhere. You pick them up and they reappear. Tiny toys everywhere. Used to cuss them but now I don’t care. Tiny toys everywhere. It means she’s still little so they can stay there.” Eubanks continues to post with her husband, showing that they are both very much still together.

READ NEXT: Did Chelsea Meissner & Naomie Olindo Get Fired or Quit ‘Southern Charm’?