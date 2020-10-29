Are Madison LeCroy & Austen Kroll Still Together Today?

Bravo’s Southern Charm cast members Austen Kroll and Madison LeCroy dated during season 6 of the show, until things took a rocky turn. The Charleston hairdresser was accused of sending flirty messages to costar Danni Baird’s boyfriend. LeCroy also walked in on Kroll with two other women earlier on in the relationship. During the season 6 reunion in August 2019, the two said they were not together but had spent the night together before the reunion. The two announced they were back together in November 2019, but since then, the two have continued dating on-and-off like they have for over two years.

Best friend and fellow cast member Craig Conover says that Kroll and LeCroy still have a complicated relationship, and fans will see it play out on season 7. “We all want to not be a part of it anymore, like, you can only lead a horse to water so much, but you can’t force them to drink and that’s just what it got to,” Conover told Us Weekly on October 26.

The 31-year-old pillow designer – who also had his rocky relationship with ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo play out onscreen – added that the cast got, “sucked back into” Kroll and LeCroy’s relationship drama during season 7. “It’s just not good for anyone,” he told Us Weekly. “I think it affects his career, his business, his happiness, everything.”

Although Conover may not love the two together, he still enjoys LeCroy separately. “I love Madison,” he told Us Weekly. “Austen has all the information he needs to make an adult decision and he chooses to stay with her. So you’ll see why though in this season that it’s still an issue.” Conover added that their status, “depends on the day of the week.”

Madison LeCroy Said Her Relationship Status With Austen Kroll Changes Daily

Craig Conover isn’t the only one hinting that the two Southern Charm stars have a complicated and ever-changing relationship. Madison LeCroy herself admitted that her relationship with Austen Kroll frequently changes.”It changes like I change my underwear: Every day we’re somewhere else,” LeCroy told the Daily Dish in August 2019. “We talk; we’ve gotten better about not talking every single day. We’re almost trying to cut each other off.”

The 31-year-old hairdresser continued that she knows it’s not the best situation but neither of them can totally stay away from one another. “Like you’re not supposed to be with this person but you can’t help [being] with him,” she told the Daily Dish.

“It’s so hard and in my defense, I know how I feel about him and he knows how I feel about him,” she told the Daily Dish. “A lot of these people that we’re surrounded with have not been around us to see our relationship so I feel that I don’t have to defend my relationship to any of them because it’s like, you’ve never even been around. You hear these bits and pieces; there’s always three sides to every story.”

Kroll also admitted that he never knows where their relationship will go. “This week, I’m doing well with Madison,” the 33-year-old said on a Southern Charm panel during BravoCon in November 2019, as reported by Us Weekly. “Next week, I’ll let you all know. I tried to go our separate ways. Madison has been a person for me for a long, long time. It’s hard to walk away from someone like that. She really is a hell of a woman. She’s got it going on. I find it hard to walk away from her.”

Kroll & LeCroy’s Relationship Isn’t the Only One That Will Play out Onscreen

While Craig Conover admitted that season 7 of Southern Charm will include plenty of Madison LeCroy and Austen Kroll drama, it’ll also feature a new relationship. Fan favorite and past relationship amateur Shep Rose’s new relationship with new girlfriend Taylor Ann Green will play out onscreen as well.

Conover told Us Weekly, “It’s fascinating, this will be the first year that you see [me] dating, Shep’s in a relationship and Austen’s…I don’t know. Something’s always changing and is new.” Season 7 of Southern Charm premieres tonight, October 29, on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Did Chelsea Meissner & Naomie Olindo Get Fired or Quit ‘Southern Charm’?