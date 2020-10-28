Why Did Cameran Eubanks Leave ‘Southern Charm’?

Bravo’s seventh season of Southern Charm returns Thursday, October 29, but there will be a few missing faces from the normal cast. Cameran Eubanks – who has appeared on the show since its beginning – announced in May that she will not be returning to the reality show.

Eubanks announced her departure shortly after AllAboutTeTea.com posted a story alleging her husband Jason Wiberly had been having a two-year affair with a makeup artist. Eubanks and Wimberly share an (almost) 3-year-old daughter Palmer Corinne. The two have been married since 2014, and Wimberly rarely appears on Southern Charm.

Eubanks has denied the allegations and that they affected her decision to leave. The 36-year-old reality star posted a statement on her Instagram on May 13. “It has come to my attention that insidious rumors are now spreading and fake articles being written… some of which pertain to my marriage,” Eubanks wrote in her statement.

Cameran Eubanks Said She Was ‘Smart to Leave’

Eubanks continued in her statement that she purposely didn’t show her marriage on Southern Charm. “While upsetting, it sadly doesn’t surprise me as this is what reality television has come to nowadays and a large reason why I kept my marriage off the air,” she said, as Wimberly has only appeared on the show once, during the season 6 finale. “You must protect what is sacred to you. Some things aren’t worth a big paycheck.”

Eubanks added that she stands by her husband. “What upsets me the most is that my husband, who is the most sincere and faithful human I know, is being falsely dragged into this. It disgusts me. He always supported me filming the show even though he wanted no part of the spotlight.”

“I can’t get too upset though because this is what you sign up for when you put your life on reality TV…and why I’m getting out of it now,” she wrote. “Drama is needed to stay relevant on reality television and sadly false rumors about others are sometimes created. Make of that what you will and consider the source.”

The star concluded her statement by thanking her loyal fans and fellow cast members. “Now I absolutely know I was smart to leave the party early. My gut has never failed me. To all of the genuine and kind fans, cast and crew that I have worked with [throughout] the years and had the pleasure of knowing…thank you,” she wrote.

‘Southern Charm’ Fans & Cast Members Were Sad to See Eubanks Leave

Cameran Eubanks is one of the few Southern Charm cast members who has stayed on the show since the beginning, along with Shep Rose, Craig Conover, and recurring roles from Kathryn Dennis and Danni Baird.

Landon Clements – who left the Bravo series in 2017 – posted an Instagram photo after Eubanks announced her departure. Clements posted a photo of herself and Eubanks in a boat, “from the first time Cameran Eubanks and I filmed together just the two of us.” Clements wrote in the caption, “I’m so sad to see the events of the last few days but it’s true what they say one bad apple can ruin the whole bunch. We enjoyed making this show for y’all and love our little town so much! I’m thankful for all the friendships I made while filming #SouthernCharm and am really proud of these girls for walking away from it all to find their true happiness.”

Many Southern Charm fans were also sad to see Eubanks leave. “Going to miss watching you,” one user commented on Eubanks’ Instagram statement. “You were the voice of reason and a true pleasure.” Another fan commented, “You’re the only reason to watch.” Someone else wrote, “You are the VOICE of Southern charm! You are the humour! You are the friend that carried the whole entire friend group! You will be truly missed!”

