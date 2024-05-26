DWTS Season 32 Alum’s Estrangement From Her Brother Takes Strange Twist

Ariana Madix is on the outs with her brother, Jeremy—and one of her closest friends is in the middle of the drama.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star turned “Dancing With the Stars” alum reportedly hasn’t spoken to her sibling in months, but her co-star and onetime bestie Scheana Shay is still in his inner circle. Shay even celebrated Jeremy’s birthday with him, causing some to question if she was being shady with the DWTS finalist.

Shay also shared Jeremy’s engagement announcement in April and popped champagne with the newly engaged couple.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix’s Friend Posted a Video For Jeremy’s Madix’s Birthday

Jeremy Madix has appeared in over 30 episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” and is a longtime friend of several cast members. In May 2024, he posted an Instagram photo as he posed with a group of close friends for his birthday at Palmilla Cocina y Tequila Newport Beach. In the photo, he tagged Shay and her husband Brock Davies and toddler daughter Summer Moon. Friends William and Elaine Ratner and Jeremy’s fiancée, Rachael, were also in the pic.

“Intimate birthday dinner with a great group of friends!” Jeremy captioned the post. “Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday and we will see you all @jaxstudiocity on Sunday the 26th for my birthday party!”

According to BravoTV.com, Shay shared a video from the dinner and panned the table to show who was there as they sang “Happy Birthday” to Jeremy.

After fans weighed in on Ariana Madix’s absence from the celebration, some went so far as to accuse Shay of being shady with her post. One follower asked Shay if she showed the dinner table to highlight that Madix wasn’t there. But, Shay, who previously expressed jealousy over Madix’s “Dancing With the Stars” casting, took to X to write, “Def reading too much into it lol. I was simply showing my daughter singing and his fiancée.”

But some commenters weren’t buying it. “Nope. This is purely for Ariana’s benefit. Sad,” one commenter replied.

Jeremy Madix Explained Why He Doesn’t Speak to His Sister

Madix used to be extremely close with her brother. Jeremy publicly supported his sister following her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s shocking cheating scandal in March 2023. But something changed between the siblings in recent months.

According to Reality Blurb, former “Vanderpump Ryles” star Max Boyens confirmed the rift. He commented on an Instagram post saying Ariana is no longer in Jeremy’s life. “I won’t deny it,” Boyens wrote. “She has absolutely been absent. As someone who is friends with him.”

Jeremy first hinted at trouble between him and his sister in a March 2024 episode of the “Pump Rules” podcast. At the time he said, “I would love to talk to my sister, but I haven’t heard from her in months,” he said.

In an April 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Jeremy revealed that his falling out with Ariana was due to how she allegedly treated his fiancée, Rachael. “I just want to clarify that I haven’t talked to my sister due to me having to stand up for my fiancée,” he claimed.

Jeremy alleged that he started to see “small micro aggressive gestures” toward his future fiancée which caused him to stop talking to Ariana. “I was put in a position where I choose my sister, or do I choose the person I’m going to spend the rest of my life with?” he explained.

Jeremy said he last reached out to Ariana in late 2023. “I reached out to her in December basically just saying, ‘I love you so much. I would love to talk to you soon,’ he said. “Then she never opened it or responded, so I tried. I haven’t heard from her, and I would love to hear from her when she can.”

Ariana Madix is booked and busy for the summer. She will host “Love Island U.S.A.” before heading to New York to reprise her role as Roxie Hart on Broadway. Madix will headline the show at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City from Aug. 1 through Tuesday, Aug. 27, People reported.

